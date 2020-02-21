We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Who Is American Idol' Hopeful Jovin Webb?
Here’s Everything We Know About 'American Idol' Hopeful Jovin Webb

The American Idol auditions are a time-honored tradition, and they’re officially underway for Season 18. As budding stars belt it out to impress superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie, we’re set to meet standout singer Jovin Webb on Sunday, Feb. 21.

But who is he?

Here’s the 411 on ‘American Idol’ contestant Jovin Webb.

Hailing from Gonzales, La., Jovin hasn’t always been a solo act. He’s also the longtime lead singer of two local bands — funk-jazz-fusion band Captain Green, and five-piece rock/blues band Bayou Bullets.

Captain Green just played a 10-year anniversary show at Baton Rouge’s Varsity Theater, with Jovin promising fans a show they wouldn’t want to miss.