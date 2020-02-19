Meet Just Sam, the 'American Idol' Contestant Who Had the Judges in Tears

"I was adopted by my grandmother, and I grew up in the projects. Life was hard, but I got through a hundred percent of my worst days," Just Sam said at her American Idol audition.

She could barely get through Lauren Daigle's ballad, "You Say," before breaking down in tears, and the judges didn't last much longer either.

"This feels like a dream," the singer muttered as she returned to the stage, this time to perform a heart-shatteringly beautiful rendition of "Rise Up" by Andra Day.