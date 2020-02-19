We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment > American Idol
just-sam-american-idol-3-1582152288189.jpg
Source: Youtube

Meet Just Sam, the 'American Idol' Contestant Who Had the Judges in Tears

By

"I was adopted by my grandmother, and I grew up in the projects. Life was hard, but I got through a hundred percent of my worst days," Just Sam said at her American Idol audition. 

She could barely get through Lauren Daigle's ballad, "You Say," before breaking down in tears, and the judges didn't last much longer either. 

"This feels like a dream," the singer muttered as she returned to the stage, this time to perform a heart-shatteringly beautiful rendition of "Rise Up" by Andra Day.

Meet Just Sam, one of the strongest 'American Idol' contestants.

The Harlem native has been busking on trains since middle school, bringing rare moments of joy to commuters day after day.  

Her rich, husky voice and powerful performing style haven't gone unnoticed over the years. In fact, she even served as the source of inspiration behind a 2018 documentary by Joe Penney and Ladan Osman, titled Sam, Underground. 