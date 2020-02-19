We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
'American Idol's Aliana Jester Got a Standing Ovation... for Her First Audition!

*Spoiler warning: Light spoilers for American Idol Season 18 ahead.*

Season 18 of American Idol is underway and we already have a few favorites among the many talented hopefuls performing at the auditions.

Our latest obsession is Tampa native Aliana Jester, who caught the attention of American Idol judges during the auditions they were holding in Mobile, Ala. She even got a standing ovation during her chilling performance of Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You." 