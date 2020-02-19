'American Idol's Aliana Jester Got a Standing Ovation... for Her First Audition!

As soon as Aliana showed up to the American Idol auditions in Mobile, she quickly caught the attention of many. AL.com even went so far as to call her an "early standout" of the day and detailed the songs she performed for the judges for the initial audition.

The 18-year-old kicked off with parts of Beyoncé's "Listen" and the Jackson 5's "Who's Loving You" before launching into "I Will Always Love You," which received a standing ovation not just from the judges but from the whole crowd who came out to the auditions.

"I'm super excited," she told the outlet, adding that she's previously auditioned for The Voice as well as America's Got Talent.