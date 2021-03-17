People Already Have Predictions About the Black Swan on 'The Masked Singer'

Back in Season 3 of The Masked Singer, the Swan was revealed to be Bella Thorne, to the surprise of some. Back then, it was a white swan instead of the Black Swan that has fans guessing up a storm during Season 5. But could there be a connection, given the fact that this is the second swan to be featured on the series?

Bella's sister, Dani Thorne, is a DJ and, while she's not as big of a star as Bella, she would certainly be a surprise.

Some fans may at times prefer to try to guess the contestants ahead of their reveals, but getting surprised is also fun. For the Black Swan, we'll have to wait and see.

Watch The Masked Singer on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.