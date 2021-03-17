People Already Have Predictions About the Black Swan on 'The Masked Singer'By Chrissy Bobic
Mar. 17 2021, Published 3:19 p.m. ET
Is there anything better for fans of The Masked Singer than going into an episode sure of who a particular celebrity is behind their mask? Because even though there were hardly any clues given ahead of the Black Swan's debut in the March 17, 2021 episode, some viewers were sure they had the contestant's identity all figured out.
Sometimes, even the most concrete theories turn out to be the furthest from the truth. Other times, fans are so spot on it's scary, like with the White Swan who appeared in Season 3. And when it comes to the Black Swan this season, The Masked Singer fans are ready to make their voices heard in terms of their guesses.
There are some clues about who the Black Swan is on 'The Masked Singer.'
Going off the appearance of the Black Swan alone, some viewers are sure it's a woman. Their costume is mostly black with some red accents and big black feathers, so it could also be someone prone to theatrics in general. And, in a preview ahead of the episode, the singing voice behind the mask sounded like a woman's voice.
The singer is also talented, meaning that the person behind the Black Swan costume may be a professional singer in real life. If you put the appearance of the Black Swan together with a woman's voice and a singing voice that sounds professional, there are some clues.
Are you ready to meet more season five contestants?! 🎭 See you tomorrow night at 8/7c on @foxtv! @maskedsingerfox #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/j3lmdFA5OR— Jenny McC-Wahlberg (@JennyMcCarthy) March 16, 2021
'The Masked Singer' fans already have some guesses about the Black Swan.
Because of the preview, a lot of Masked Singer fans are convinced that the Black Swan is singer JoJo Levesque. Someone on YouTube commented on the video that the voice is unmistakable as JoJo's, and plenty of others agreed with them. On Twitter, other fans think the Black Swan is Stevie Nicks, which could be true because of the raspy voice some have noted.
Someone else guessed that it's Darcey Bussell, a ballerina and former judge on Strictly Come Dancing, but no one has really jumped on that possibility. She does have real-life dancing experience, however, which could add some merit to this particular theory. For now, any guess is a good guess, but the idea that the Black Swan is a woman seems to be the running theme.
So stoked that @MaskedSingerFOX is back on tonight for season 5! I’m curious to see who’s all underneath the masks, but especially the Russian doll, black swan, & seashell mask. 🙌🏽🙌🏽 #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/C0393roEts— MaryK Myal (@MaryKMyal) March 10, 2021
Could the Black Swan be linked to the swan from Season 3?
Back in Season 3 of The Masked Singer, the Swan was revealed to be Bella Thorne, to the surprise of some. Back then, it was a white swan instead of the Black Swan that has fans guessing up a storm during Season 5. But could there be a connection, given the fact that this is the second swan to be featured on the series?
Bella's sister, Dani Thorne, is a DJ and, while she's not as big of a star as Bella, she would certainly be a surprise.
Some fans may at times prefer to try to guess the contestants ahead of their reveals, but getting surprised is also fun. For the Black Swan, we'll have to wait and see.
Watch The Masked Singer on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.