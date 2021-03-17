Chameleon Is Ready to Shake up 'The Masked Singer' in Season 5

Chameleon Is Ready to Shake up 'The Masked Singer' in Season 5By Chris Barilla
Mar. 17 2021, Published 12:11 p.m. ET
Throughout the time it has been on the air, The Masked Singer has always thrown fans for a crazy loop trying to distinguish which stars are behind the outlandish costumes.
For Season 5, the competition has been ramped up a notch, albeit returning with the same set of judges. Some familiar faces have even returned to the cast from their original positions on The Masked Singer UK.
One such familiar face is a certain reptile dressed in a sparkly suit that is surely making judges think their hardest — Chameleon. So, who is the chameleon on The Masked Singer? Here's what we know so far.
So, who is Chameleon on 'The Masked Singer'? That remains a mystery... for now.
As Season 5 continues to unravel, fans are looking for any hint as to who Chameleon might be on The Masked Singer. Unfortunately, for now, the actual identity of the reptilian creature is a mystery still.
Chameleon, who dons a star-studded suit, a bold outlandish belt, and a red mohawk-style hairdo, has been a fan favorite for its bold outfit since it was originally announced on Feb. 16, 2021. However, nobody has been able to put the pieces together yet.
What are some clues and guesses as to who Chameleon could be?
Details remain vague still around the true identity of Chameleon, but that hasn't stopped plenty of fans from making assumptions based off the little knowledge available.
Plenty of users online are insinuating that the Chameleon must be a rapper of some sort, something they're reasoning due to the Chameleon's hand movements.
However, the only indicative hand movement Chameleon has made so far was what appeared to be a disco point in the preview, which doesn't necessarily indicate that it is a rapper.
The Season 5 'Masked Singer' cast is eclectic, to say the least.
Following the shocking reveal of Kermit the Frog being Snail on the last episode of The Masked Singer, fans are quite literally expecting anything when it comes to who could be behind the rest of the masks. Given the reaction that particular reveal elicited amongst judges and fans online, clearly, the show put in work when it came to casting a diverse array of people.
Alongside Chameleon, Black Swan, Grandpa Monster, Phoenix, Piglet, Porcupine Raccoon, Russian Dolls, Seashell, and Snail are a part of the diverse and interesting fifth season's lineup. With Group B set to premiere their routine on March 17, 2021, only time will tell who emerges from behind the masks of the next characters in question.
The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.