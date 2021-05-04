Amber Rose Is Dating Someone Behind the Scenes in the Music Industry

Model and activist Amber Rose may have gotten onto the public's radar thanks to her relationship with Kanye West a few years back, but since then, she's made a name for herself on her own. She owns a strip club, has published books, and was even on a season of Dancing with the Stars . But her relationships still garner a lot of attention.

Over the years, Amber has dated some high-profile guys. But lately, it looks like she's being more private about her love life (or perhaps it's reserved for her OnlyFans).

Now, she's dating someone who's got a more behind-the-scenes role in the music industry.