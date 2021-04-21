The Yeti Has Some Musical Chops on 'The Masked Singer' — Is He This R&B Singer?

While the singers usually perform in group rounds, a wildcard contestant will go up against them each week. If the new competitor does better than the others in the group, then they get to stick around.

Though the costumes and the contestants change from year to year on The Masked Singer , Season 5 of the hit Fox singing competition is truly unlike any other because of the "Wildcard" rounds .

Keep reading for the Yeti's clues, and for the popular guesses about his identity.

One of these gifted performers is the Yeti, who only made his Wildcard debut in the April 14 episode. After just one performance, viewers think they've figured out who is under the mask.

Thus far, most of the rogue singers have shown off tremendous talent, and one may have what it takes to win the entire season.

The Yeti's had a "mammoth" clue package.

During the new contestant's introduction on the April 14 episode, many references were made to suggest that the Yeti comes from a family of strong women. In his clue package, the Yeti hinted that he came from a tough place, but that he was able to succeed thanks to the females in his life.

"As a Yeti, I only come out of hiding for a mammoth reason. And here, it's to be a loud force to be reckoned with. So, watch your step," the singer began. "Where I come from, too many yetis become monsters. But, I had a secret weapon: a village of warrior women, who were always there to show me the way. Having them as motivators and teachers was golden, and made me the abominable gentleman I am today."

The Wildcard performer then said that he's on the series to show his appreciation for those who supported him. "Knowing these warriors had my back gave me the confidence to go for the mountaintop when others wouldn't even dare. Yetis are usually chased from the village, but I was raised by it. Being here is a 'thank you' to them," he continued. "And you know they saved the best Wildcard for the last."

Throughout the clue set, the Yeti was seen in a snowy climate. He carried a pile of wood to a house before he went inside. Bunnies were featured around the home, and the Yeti was served toast with jam and berries. There was other food around him as well, including eggs, and three cupcakes. A red heart made out of paper was also shown, and a kiss was blown to the Yeti before the video ended. An ice box was later used to collect the judges' first guesses.