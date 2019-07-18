Producers Confirm There Will Be a 'Luis Miguel, La Serie' Season 2

The hit Latin show, Luis Miguel La Serie, that follows the life of Grammy-award winning artist, Luis Miguel. The show has curated a huge following all over Latin America and the producers came bearing good news. Producers confirmed the show will be renewed for a second season returning early 2020.

In April 2018, the show was released on the Spanish network, Telemundo. The 13-episode biopic had then became available on Netflix but only in Latin America and Spain. Unlike Netflix’s usual release of all episodes at once, the streaming service delivered one episode each Sunday. It wasn’t until recently that the show was available to its US audience who missed it on Telemundo.

What is the show about? The biopic follows the artist and the sacrifices he made to obtain his dream. However, his sacrifices had consequences as his actions cost him various obstacles. The series followed life in Mexico back in the '80s revealing many secrets of Luis’ early life that he’s kept secret all these years. Luis Miguel is actually the only Latin artist who didn’t eventually make English music. He was notoriously known as “El Sol de Mexico.”

Who portrays Luis Miguel in his biopic? Multi-platinium recording artist, Luis Miguel is portrayed by Diego Boneta. You’ve probably seen the Mexican-American actor and singer in famous shows such as Scream Queens, 90210, and Pretty Little Liars. And if you were a fan of the original Mean Girls and watched Mean Girls 2 to see if it lived up to the first one’s fame, you would definitely recognize him as one of the main characters in the film.

In prepping for the 13-part series, Diego spent a lot of time with Luis Miguel himself trying to get the role down packed. He even lost 24 pounds in a stretch of executing Luis Miguel’s character. Not to mention he looks very similar to the star himself! Acting so closely with the artist allowed him to fully embody his part. Diego even performed every song in the biopic.

Will the second season be another success? When the initial show released, Rotten Tomatoes rated the series a solid 88 percent based off the average audience score. That’s a pretty high rating. Being that the show has been expanding to different parts of the world, this show could definitely be another hit.

Fans are definitely excited for another series and actually prepping for its arrival right now. One fan said on Twitter: Binge watching #LuisMiguelLaSerie @diegoboneta wow!” Another fan said, “Attn: I’m off the next two days so I’ll be in my bed watching @diegoboneta on #LuisMiguelLaSerie on @netflix.”