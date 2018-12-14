Here's Everything New Coming to Netflix in April 2019

TBH, March was a pretty good month for Netflix subscribers. From the premiere of Season 3 of Queer Eye to Triple Frontier, the action-packed thriller starring Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Garrett Hedlund, and Charlie Hunnam, there was something for everyone.

However, spring has arrived and along with warmer weather, the new season is also bringing new tv shows and movies to the streaming platform. It also means we'll have to say goodbye to some favorites such as American Pie, Heat, Silver Linings Playbook, Billy Madison, Happy Feet, and 11 Bond films.

So, what's coming to Netflix April 2019?

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (April 5): Part 2 of the Netflix original series with 10 more episodes of Sabrina, played by Kiernan Shipka. The show has also been renewed for a second season, which means can expect even more episodes later this year. Unicorn Store (April 5): Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson reunite again for this Netflix original movie, which will see Kit (played by Brie) get an invitation that fulfills her childhood dreams.

No Good Nick (April 15): Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Astin star in this sitcom that will definitely help with those upcoming Fuller House withdrawals. Someone Great (April 19): This romantic comedy by director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson follows a woman getting away from it all with her best friends. Did we mention it stars Gina Rodriguez, Rosario Dawson, and Brittany Snow? The Protector (April 26): Season 2 of The Protector is set to debut in April, and will continue following the journey of Hakan (Çagatay Ulusoy) as he uses his newfound superpowers to protect Istanbul from the Immortal.

April 1: ULTRAMAN Across The Line All the President’s Men Bonnie and Clyde (1967) Deliverance Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood Evolution Freddy vs. Jason Friday the 13th (2009) I Am Legend Lakeview Terrace Monster House Obsessed Penelope Pineapple Express Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2 P.S. I Love You Snatch Spy Kids Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D The Bone Collector The Fifth Element The Golden Compass The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 Valkyrie April 2: Kevin Hart: Irresponsible April 3: Suzzanna: Buried Alive April 5: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2 In The Shadows Legacies: Season 1 Our Planet Persona: Collection Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor Spirit Riding Free: Season 8 Tijuana Unicorn Store April 9: Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 6 April 10: New Girl: Season 7 You vs. Wild

April 11: Black Summer April 12: A Land Imagined Band Aid Huge in France Mighty Little Bheem The Perfect Date The Silence Special Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island? April 15: Luis Miguel — The Series: Season 1 No Good Nick The New Romantic April 16: Super Monsters Furever Friends (Netflix series) April 18: My First First Love April 19: A Fortunate Man Brené Brown: The Call to Courage Cuckoo: Season 5 I, Daniel Blake Music Teacher Rilakkuma and Kaoru Samantha!: Season 2 Someone Great April 20: Grass is Greener (series)

April 22: Pinky Malinky: Part 2 Selection Day April 23: I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson April 24: Bonding April 25: The Hateful Eight: Extended Version The Ugly Truth April 26 The Protector: Season 2 ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2 Street Food The Sapphires Yankee April 27: American Honey April 28: Señora Acero: Season 5 April 29: Burning The Imitation Game April 30: Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward Baki: Part 2 Ingress: The Animation TBD: Chambers

March 2019: The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (March 1) Starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, this Netflix original tells the story of a 13-year-old boy in Malawi who builds a wind turbine to save his village from famine. After Life (March 8) Ricky Gervais makes his Netflix debut in After Life, a dark comedy about a newspaper writer who adopts a "gruff" personality to push away those trying to help following the death of his wife.

Source: Netflix 'The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind'

Triple Frontier (March 15) The most anticipated movie hitting the streaming platform in March is definitely Triple Frontier starring Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal as a group of former U.S. soldiers who attempt to steal millions from a drug lord. Turn Up Charlie (March 15) People's Sexiest Man Alive Idris Elba created and stars in this comedy about a DJ becomes the "manny" of his famous best friend's 11-year-old daughter. The Dirt (March 22) If you loved Bohemian Rhapsody, then you'll love The Dirt, a Mötley Crüe biopic starring Douglas Booth as Nikki Sixx, Machine Gun Kelly as Tommy Lee, Daniel Weber as Vince Neil, and Iwan Rheon aka Ramsay Bolton as Mick Mars.

The Highwaymen (March 29) Woody Harrelson and Kevin Costner star as the real-life policeman who brought down the infamous Bonnie and Clyde in this Depression era drama. Osmosis (March 29) Remember that Hang the DJ episode from Black Mirror? Well, this French sci-fi series will take you to Paris and expand on the episode.

'Osmosis'

March 1 A Clockwork Orange Apollo 13 Budapest Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Disney's Saving Mr. Banks Emma Junebug Larva Island: Season 2 Losers Music and Lyrics Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist Northern Rescue River's Edge Stuart Little Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind The Hurt Locker The Notebook Tyson Wet Hot American Summer Winter's Bone Your Son March 2 Romance is a Bonus Book March 3 Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday) March 5 Disney's Christopher Robin March 6 Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2 March 7 Doubt The Order March 8 After Life Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You! Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence Blue Jasmine Formula 1: Drive to Survive Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3 Immortals Juanita Lady J Shadow Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams The Jane Austen Book Club Walk. Ride. Rodeo.

Source: Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix 'Triple Frontier'

March 12 Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6 March 13 Triple Frontier March 15 A Separation Arrested Development: Season 5 B Burn Out Dry Martina Girl If I Hadn't Met You Kung Fu Hustle Las muñecas de la mafia: Season 2 Love, Death & Robots Paskal (MY) Queer Eye: Season 3 Robozuna: Season 2 The Lives of Others Turn Up Charlie YooHoo to the Rescue March 16 Green Door March 19 Amy Schumer Growing March 21 Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend March 22 Carlo & Malik Charlie's Colorforms City Delhi Crime Historia de un crimen: Colosio Mirage Most Beautiful Thing ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre Selling Sunset The Dirt

Source: Jake Giles Netter /Netflix 'The Dirt'

March 26 Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid March 28 Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2 March 29 15 August Bayoneta Osmosis Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3 The Highwaymen The Legend of Cocaine Island Traitors Tucker and Dale vs. Evil March 30 How to Get Away with Murder: Season 5 March 31 El sabor de las margaritas The Burial of Kojo Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series TBA On My Block: Season 2

February 2019:

Russian Doll (Feb. 1) Orange Is the New Black star Natasha Lyonne stars in this Groundhog Day-inspired Netflix original around Nadia, who keeps dying and reliving her 36th birthday party. The movie was also written and directed by Nicky, we mean Natasha. Siempre Bruja (Feb. 1) The Spanish Netflix show, which translates to Always a Witch, follows a young 17th-century witch who time travels to the future — present-day Cartagena — to save the man she loves.

Source: Netflix 'Russian Doll'

Romance Is a Bonus Book (Feb. 2) The South Korean TV series is coming to Netflix — and according to the show's synopsis, it is about an editor-in-chief of a publishing company who gets "enmeshed in the life of a former copywriter desperate for a job." Adding to our list now. One Day at a Time: Season 3 (Feb. 8) The Alvarez family — and everyone's favorite abuela Lydia (Rita Moreno) — is back for Season 3 of the Netflix reboot. ¡Nailed It! México (Feb. 8) If you love the U.S. version of Nailed It!, then you are going to love the amateur baking show's Mexican counterpart hosted by Omar Chaparro and chef Anna Ruiz.

The Umbrella Academy (Feb. 15) Based on a comic book series by the same name, Netflix is bringing to life the dysfunction family of superheroes, who join forces to solve the mystery surrounding their father's death. Oh, and the threat of apocalypse. NDB. Paddleton (Feb. 22) After being diagnosed with terminal cancer Michael (Mark Duplass) asks his neighbor Andy (Ray Romano) to help him end his life before the disease does. Despite the somber topic, the Netflix original movie is billed as a comedy. Keep reading below to see every title that is being added this month:

Source: Netflix 'Siempre Bruja'

Feb. 1 About a Boy American Pie American Pie 2 American Wedding As Good as It Gets Billy Elliot Dear Ex Final Destination Free Rein: Valentine's Day Hairspray Hostel Jaws Jaws 2 Jaws 3 Jaws: The Revenge Personal Shopper Pretty in Pink Russian Doll Siempre bruja The Edge of Seventeen True: Happy Hearts Day Velvet Buzzsaw Feb. 2 Bordertown: Season 2 Romance is a Bonus Book (Streaming Every Saturday) Feb. 3 Disney's Beverly Hills Chihuahua Feb. 5 Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner Feb. 6 The Soloist Feb. 8 ¡Nailed It! México El árbol de la sangre High Flying Bird Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History One Day at a Time: Season 3 ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2 Unauthorized Living

Source: Netflix 'Velvet Buzzsaw'

Feb. 9 The Break: Season 2 Feb. 10 Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 Feb. 11 Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine Little Women Feb. 14 Dating Around Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho Feb. 15 Larry Charles' Dangerous World of Comedy The Breaker Upperers The Dragon Prince: Season 2 The Umbrella Academy Yucatan Feb. 16 Black Sea Studio 54 The 40-Year-Old Virgin Feb. 21 The Drug King

Source: Netflix

Feb. 22 Chef's Table: Volume 6 Firebrand GO! Vive a tu manera Paddleton Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous) Rebellion: Season 2 Suburra: Season 2 The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2 The Photographer of Mauthausen Workin' Moms Feb. 25 Dolphin Tale 2 Feb. 26 Our Idiot Brother Feb. 27 Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie Feb. 28 Jeopardy!: Collection 2 The Rebound

January 2019:

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3 (Jan. 1) According to Netflix, the third and final season of the Lemony Snicket adaptation, starring Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Warburton, and others, will see the Baudelaire orphans face all new trials and tribulations — and Count Olaf — as they attempt to unlock long-held family secrets. Carmen Sandiego (Jan. 18) Voiced by Gina Rodriguez, the animated series will follow the red-hat wearing super thief on new international adventures. A live-action film will also be released by the streaming platform in 2019.

Source: Netflix

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Jan. 25) The second part of Season 4 of the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will arrive at the end of the month — but we're not sure we're ready to say goodbye to Kimmy, Titus, Jacqueline, and the rest of the cast. The Punisher: Season 2 (TBA) Netflix has yet to announce an official release date, but Marvel fans should keep an eye out for Frank Castle's return anytime after Christmas. Happy new year to us!

January 1 A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3 Across the Universe Babel Black Hawk Down City of God COMEDIANS of the world Definitely, Maybe Godzilla Happy Feet Hell or High Water I Know What You Did Last Summer Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom It Takes Two Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back Jersey Boys Mona Lisa Smile Mr. Bean's Holiday Pan's Labyrinth Pinky Malinky Pulp Fiction Swingers Tears of the Sun The Addams Family The Boy in the Striped Pajamas The Dark Knight The Departed The Mummy The Mummy Returns The Strangers Tidying Up with Marie Kondo Watchmen xXx XXX: State of the Union January . 2: Monty Python and the Holy Grail January 4: And Breathe Normally Call my Agent! Season 3 El Potro: Unstoppable Lionheart

Source: Netflix

January 9: GODZILLA The Planet Eater Solo: A Star Wars Story January 10: When Heroes Fly January 11: Friends from College: Season 2 ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium Sex Education Solo The Last Laugh January 15: Revenger Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry

Source: Netflix