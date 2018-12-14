Logo
Here's Everything New Coming to Netflix in April 2019

By

TBH, March was a pretty good month for Netflix subscribers. From the premiere of Season 3 of Queer Eye to Triple Frontier, the action-packed thriller starring Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Garrett Hedlund, and Charlie Hunnam, there was something for everyone.

However, spring has arrived and along with warmer weather, the new season is also bringing new tv shows and movies to the streaming platform. It also means we'll have to say goodbye to some favorites such as American Pie, Heat, Silver Linings Playbook, Billy Madison, Happy Feet, and 11 Bond films.

So, what's coming to Netflix April 2019? 


Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (April 5): 

Part 2 of the Netflix original series with 10 more episodes of Sabrina, played by Kiernan Shipka. The show has also been renewed for a second season, which means can expect even more episodes later this year. 

Unicorn Store (April 5): 

Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson reunite again for this Netflix original movie, which will see Kit (played by Brie) get an invitation that fulfills her childhood dreams. 

No Good Nick (April 15): 

Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Astin star in this sitcom that will definitely help with those upcoming Fuller House withdrawals. 

Someone Great (April 19): 

This romantic comedy by director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson follows a woman getting away from it all with her best friends. Did we mention it stars Gina Rodriguez, Rosario Dawson, and Brittany Snow?

The Protector (April 26): 

Season 2 of The Protector is set to debut in April, and will continue following the journey of Hakan (Çagatay Ulusoy) as he uses his newfound superpowers to protect Istanbul from the Immortal. 

April 1: 

ULTRAMAN 

Across The Line

All the President’s Men

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Deliverance

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Evolution

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th (2009)

I Am Legend

Lakeview Terrace

Monster House

Obsessed

Penelope

Pineapple Express

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2

P.S. I Love You

Snatch

Spy Kids

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

The Bone Collector

The Fifth Element

The Golden Compass

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Valkyrie

April 2:

Kevin Hart: Irresponsible 

April 3:

Suzzanna: Buried Alive 

April 5:

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2 

In The Shadows

Legacies: Season 1

Our Planet 

Persona: Collection

Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor 

Spirit Riding Free: Season 8

Tijuana 

Unicorn Store 

April 9: 

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 6 

April 10: 

New Girl: Season 7

You vs. Wild 

April 11:

Black Summer 

April 12:

A Land Imagined 

Band Aid

Huge in France 

Mighty Little Bheem 

The Perfect Date 

The Silence 

Special 

Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island? 

April 15:

Luis Miguel — The Series: Season 1

No Good Nick

The New Romantic

April 16:

Super Monsters Furever Friends (Netflix series)

April 18:

My First First Love 

April 19:

A Fortunate Man 

Brené Brown: The Call to Courage

Cuckoo: Season 5 

I, Daniel Blake

Music Teacher 

Rilakkuma and Kaoru 

Samantha!: Season 2

Someone Great

April 20:

Grass is Greener (series)

April 22:

Pinky Malinky: Part 2

Selection Day 

April 23:

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson 

April 24:

Bonding 

April 25:

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version

The Ugly Truth

April 26

The Protector: Season 2 

ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads 

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2 

Street Food

The Sapphires

Yankee

April 27:

American Honey

April 28:

Señora Acero: Season 5

April 29:

Burning

The Imitation Game

April 30:

Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward

Baki: Part 2 

Ingress: The Animation

TBD: 

Chambers

March 2019: 

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (March 1) 

Starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, this Netflix original tells the story of a 13-year-old boy in Malawi who builds a wind turbine to save his village from famine. 

After Life (March 8)

Ricky Gervais makes his Netflix debut in After Life, a dark comedy about a newspaper writer who adopts a "gruff" personality to push away those trying to help following the death of his wife.  

Triple Frontier (March 15)

The most anticipated movie hitting the streaming platform in March is definitely Triple Frontier starring Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal as a group of former U.S. soldiers who attempt to steal millions from a drug lord. 

Turn Up Charlie (March 15) 

People's Sexiest Man Alive Idris Elba created and stars in this comedy about a DJ becomes the "manny" of his famous best friend's 11-year-old daughter. 

The Dirt (March 22)

If you loved Bohemian Rhapsody, then you'll love The Dirt, a Mötley Crüe biopic starring Douglas Booth as Nikki Sixx, Machine Gun Kelly as Tommy Lee, Daniel Weber as Vince Neil, and Iwan Rheon aka Ramsay Bolton as Mick Mars. 

The Highwaymen (March 29)

Woody Harrelson and Kevin Costner star as the real-life policeman who brought down the infamous Bonnie and Clyde in this Depression era drama. 

Osmosis (March 29) 

Remember that Hang the DJ episode from Black Mirror? Well, this French sci-fi series will take you to Paris and expand on the episode. 

March 1

A Clockwork Orange

Apollo 13

Budapest 

Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Disney's Saving Mr. Banks

Emma

Junebug

Larva Island: Season 2

Losers

Music and Lyrics

Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist

Northern Rescue

River's Edge 

Stuart Little

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

The Hurt Locker

The Notebook

Tyson

Wet Hot American Summer

Winter's Bone

Your Son 

March 2

Romance is a Bonus Book

March 3

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday)

March 5

Disney's Christopher Robin

March 6

Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2

March 7

Doubt

The Order

March 8

After Life

Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!

Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence

Blue Jasmine

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3

Immortals

Juanita

Lady J 

Shadow

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

The Jane Austen Book Club

Walk. Ride. Rodeo.

March 12

Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6

March 13

Triple Frontier

March 15

A Separation

Arrested Development: Season 5 B

Burn Out 

Dry Martina 

Girl 

If I Hadn't Met You

Kung Fu Hustle

Las muñecas de la mafia: Season 2

Love, Death & Robots

Paskal (MY)

Queer Eye: Season 3

Robozuna: Season 2

The Lives of Others

Turn Up Charlie

YooHoo to the Rescue

March 16

Green Door

March 19

Amy Schumer Growing

March 21

Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend

March 22

Carlo & Malik

Charlie's Colorforms City

Delhi Crime

Historia de un crimen: Colosio

Mirage 

Most Beautiful Thing

ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre

Selling Sunset

The Dirt

March 26

Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid

March 28

Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2

March 29

15 August 

Bayoneta

Osmosis

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3

The Highwaymen

The Legend of Cocaine Island

Traitors

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

March 30

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 5

March 31

El sabor de las margaritas

The Burial of Kojo

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series

TBA

On My Block: Season 2

February 2019: 


Russian Doll (Feb. 1) 

Orange Is the New Black star Natasha Lyonne stars in this Groundhog Day-inspired Netflix original around Nadia, who keeps dying and reliving her 36th birthday party. The movie was also written and directed by Nicky, we mean Natasha. 

Siempre Bruja (Feb. 1)

The Spanish Netflix show, which translates to Always a Witch, follows a young 17th-century witch who time travels to the future — present-day Cartagena — to save the man she loves. 

Romance Is a Bonus Book (Feb. 2)

The South Korean TV series is coming to Netflix — and according to the show's synopsis, it is about an editor-in-chief of a publishing company who gets "enmeshed in the life of a former copywriter desperate for a job." Adding to our list now. 

One Day at a Time: Season 3 (Feb. 8)

The Alvarez family — and everyone's favorite abuela Lydia (Rita Moreno) — is back for Season 3 of the Netflix reboot. 

¡Nailed It! México (Feb. 8)

If you love the U.S. version of Nailed It!, then you are going to love the amateur baking show's Mexican counterpart hosted by Omar Chaparro and chef Anna Ruiz. 

The Umbrella Academy (Feb. 15)

Based on a comic book series by the same name, Netflix is bringing to life the dysfunction family of superheroes, who join forces to solve the mystery surrounding their father's death. Oh, and the threat of apocalypse. NDB. 

Paddleton (Feb. 22)

After being diagnosed with terminal cancer Michael (Mark Duplass) asks his neighbor Andy (Ray Romano) to help him end his life before the disease does. Despite the somber topic, the Netflix original movie is billed as a comedy. 

Keep reading below to see every title that is being added this month: 

Feb. 1

About a Boy

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Wedding

As Good as It Gets

Billy Elliot

Dear Ex 

Final Destination

Free Rein: Valentine's Day 

Hairspray

Hostel

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Personal Shopper

Pretty in Pink

Russian Doll

Siempre bruja

The Edge of Seventeen

True: Happy Hearts Day

Velvet Buzzsaw

Feb. 2

Bordertown: Season 2

Romance is a Bonus Book (Streaming Every Saturday)

Feb. 3

Disney's Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Feb. 5

Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner

Feb. 6

The Soloist

Feb. 8 

¡Nailed It! México

El árbol de la sangre

High Flying Bird

Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History

One Day at a Time: Season 3

ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2

Unauthorized Living

Feb. 9

The Break: Season 2

Feb. 10

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2

Feb. 11

Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine

Little Women

Feb. 14

Dating Around

Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho

Feb. 15

Larry Charles' Dangerous World of Comedy

The Breaker Upperers

The Dragon Prince: Season 2

The Umbrella Academy

Yucatan

Feb. 16

Black Sea

Studio 54

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Feb. 21

The Drug King

Feb. 22

Chef's Table: Volume 6

Firebrand

GO! Vive a tu manera

Paddleton

Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous)

Rebellion: Season 2

Suburra: Season 2

The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2

The Photographer of Mauthausen

Workin' Moms

Feb. 25

Dolphin Tale 2

Feb. 26

Our Idiot Brother

Feb. 27

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

Feb. 28

Jeopardy!: Collection 2

The Rebound

January 2019: 


A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3 (Jan. 1) 

According to Netflix, the third and final season of the Lemony Snicket adaptation, starring Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Warburton, and others, will see the Baudelaire orphans face all new trials and tribulations — and Count Olaf — as they attempt to unlock long-held family secrets. 

Carmen Sandiego (Jan. 18)

Voiced by Gina Rodriguez, the animated series will follow the red-hat wearing super thief on new international adventures. A live-action film will also be released by the streaming platform in 2019. 

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Jan. 25) 

The second part of Season 4 of the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will arrive at the end of the month — but we're not sure we're ready to say goodbye to Kimmy, Titus, Jacqueline, and the rest of the cast. 

The Punisher: Season 2 (TBA) 

Netflix has yet to announce an official release date, but Marvel fans should keep an eye out for Frank Castle's return anytime after Christmas. Happy new year to us!

January 1

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3

Across the Universe

Babel

Black Hawk Down

City of God

COMEDIANS of the world

Definitely, Maybe

Godzilla

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

It Takes Two

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Jersey Boys

Mona Lisa Smile

Mr. Bean's Holiday

Pan's Labyrinth

Pinky Malinky

Pulp Fiction

Swingers

Tears of the Sun

The Addams Family

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Dark Knight

The Departed

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Strangers

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

Watchmen

xXx

XXX: State of the Union

January . 2:

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

January 4:

And Breathe Normally

Call my Agent! Season 3

El Potro: Unstoppable

Lionheart

January 9:

GODZILLA The Planet Eater

Solo: A Star Wars Story

January 10:

When Heroes Fly

January 11:

Friends from College: Season 2

ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium

Sex Education

Solo

The Last Laugh

January 15:

Revenger

Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry

January 16:

American Gangster

January 17:

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

January 18:

Carmen Sandiego

Close

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

GIRL

Grace and Frankie: Season 5

IO

Soni

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part B

Trigger Warning with Killer Mike

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5

January 21:

Justice

January 24:

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

January 25:

Animas

Black Earth Rising

Club de Cuervos: Season 4

Kingdom

Medici: The Magnificent

Polar

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Part 2

January 27:

Z Nation: Season 5

January 29:

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp

January 30:

Disney Pixar's The Incredibles 2

