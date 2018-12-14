Here's Everything New Coming to Netflix in April 2019

Here's Everything New Coming to Netflix in April 2019By Anna Quintana
TBH, March was a pretty good month for Netflix subscribers. From the premiere of Season 3 of Queer Eye to Triple Frontier, the action-packed thriller starring Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Garrett Hedlund, and Charlie Hunnam, there was something for everyone.
However, spring has arrived and along with warmer weather, the new season is also bringing new tv shows and movies to the streaming platform. It also means we'll have to say goodbye to some favorites such as American Pie, Heat, Silver Linings Playbook, Billy Madison, Happy Feet, and 11 Bond films.
So, what's coming to Netflix April 2019?
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (April 5):
Part 2 of the Netflix original series with 10 more episodes of Sabrina, played by Kiernan Shipka. The show has also been renewed for a second season, which means can expect even more episodes later this year.
Unicorn Store (April 5):
Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson reunite again for this Netflix original movie, which will see Kit (played by Brie) get an invitation that fulfills her childhood dreams.
No Good Nick (April 15):
Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Astin star in this sitcom that will definitely help with those upcoming Fuller House withdrawals.
Someone Great (April 19):
This romantic comedy by director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson follows a woman getting away from it all with her best friends. Did we mention it stars Gina Rodriguez, Rosario Dawson, and Brittany Snow?
The Protector (April 26):
Season 2 of The Protector is set to debut in April, and will continue following the journey of Hakan (Çagatay Ulusoy) as he uses his newfound superpowers to protect Istanbul from the Immortal.
April 1:
ULTRAMAN
Across The Line
All the President’s Men
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Deliverance
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
Evolution
Freddy vs. Jason
Friday the 13th (2009)
I Am Legend
Lakeview Terrace
Monster House
Obsessed
Penelope
Pineapple Express
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2
P.S. I Love You
Snatch
Spy Kids
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
The Bone Collector
The Fifth Element
The Golden Compass
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
Valkyrie
April 2:
Kevin Hart: Irresponsible
April 3:
Suzzanna: Buried Alive
April 5:
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2
In The Shadows
Legacies: Season 1
Our Planet
Persona: Collection
Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor
Spirit Riding Free: Season 8
Tijuana
Unicorn Store
April 9:
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 6
April 10:
New Girl: Season 7
You vs. Wild
April 11:
Black Summer
April 12:
A Land Imagined
Band Aid
Huge in France
Mighty Little Bheem
The Perfect Date
The Silence
Special
Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island?
April 15:
Luis Miguel — The Series: Season 1
No Good Nick
The New Romantic
April 16:
Super Monsters Furever Friends (Netflix series)
April 18:
My First First Love
April 19:
A Fortunate Man
Brené Brown: The Call to Courage
Cuckoo: Season 5
I, Daniel Blake
Music Teacher
Rilakkuma and Kaoru
Samantha!: Season 2
Someone Great
April 20:
Grass is Greener (series)
April 22:
Pinky Malinky: Part 2
Selection Day
April 23:
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson
April 24:
Bonding
April 25:
The Hateful Eight: Extended Version
The Ugly Truth
April 26
The Protector: Season 2
ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2
Street Food
The Sapphires
Yankee
April 27:
American Honey
April 28:
Señora Acero: Season 5
April 29:
Burning
The Imitation Game
April 30:
Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward
Baki: Part 2
Ingress: The Animation
TBD:
Chambers
March 2019:
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (March 1)
Starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, this Netflix original tells the story of a 13-year-old boy in Malawi who builds a wind turbine to save his village from famine.
After Life (March 8)
Ricky Gervais makes his Netflix debut in After Life, a dark comedy about a newspaper writer who adopts a "gruff" personality to push away those trying to help following the death of his wife.
Triple Frontier (March 15)
The most anticipated movie hitting the streaming platform in March is definitely Triple Frontier starring Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal as a group of former U.S. soldiers who attempt to steal millions from a drug lord.
Turn Up Charlie (March 15)
People's Sexiest Man Alive Idris Elba created and stars in this comedy about a DJ becomes the "manny" of his famous best friend's 11-year-old daughter.
The Dirt (March 22)
If you loved Bohemian Rhapsody, then you'll love The Dirt, a Mötley Crüe biopic starring Douglas Booth as Nikki Sixx, Machine Gun Kelly as Tommy Lee, Daniel Weber as Vince Neil, and Iwan Rheon aka Ramsay Bolton as Mick Mars.
The Highwaymen (March 29)
Woody Harrelson and Kevin Costner star as the real-life policeman who brought down the infamous Bonnie and Clyde in this Depression era drama.
Osmosis (March 29)
Remember that Hang the DJ episode from Black Mirror? Well, this French sci-fi series will take you to Paris and expand on the episode.
March 1
A Clockwork Orange
Apollo 13
Budapest
Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Disney's Saving Mr. Banks
Emma
Junebug
Larva Island: Season 2
Losers
Music and Lyrics
Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist
Northern Rescue
River's Edge
Stuart Little
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind
The Hurt Locker
The Notebook
Tyson
Wet Hot American Summer
Winter's Bone
Your Son
March 2
Romance is a Bonus Book
March 3
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday)
March 5
Disney's Christopher Robin
March 6
Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2
March 7
Doubt
The Order
March 8
After Life
Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!
Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence
Blue Jasmine
Formula 1: Drive to Survive
Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3
Immortals
Juanita
Lady J
Shadow
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
The Jane Austen Book Club
Walk. Ride. Rodeo.
March 12
Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6
March 13
Triple Frontier
March 15
A Separation
Arrested Development: Season 5 B
Burn Out
Dry Martina
Girl
If I Hadn't Met You
Kung Fu Hustle
Las muñecas de la mafia: Season 2
Love, Death & Robots
Paskal (MY)
Queer Eye: Season 3
Robozuna: Season 2
The Lives of Others
Turn Up Charlie
YooHoo to the Rescue
March 16
Green Door
March 19
Amy Schumer Growing
March 21
Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend
March 22
Carlo & Malik
Charlie's Colorforms City
Delhi Crime
Historia de un crimen: Colosio
Mirage
Most Beautiful Thing
ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre
Selling Sunset
The Dirt
March 26
Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid
March 28
Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2
March 29
15 August
Bayoneta
Osmosis
Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3
The Highwaymen
The Legend of Cocaine Island
Traitors
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
March 30
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 5
March 31
El sabor de las margaritas
The Burial of Kojo
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series
TBA
On My Block: Season 2
February 2019:
Russian Doll (Feb. 1)
Orange Is the New Black star Natasha Lyonne stars in this Groundhog Day-inspired Netflix original around Nadia, who keeps dying and reliving her 36th birthday party. The movie was also written and directed by Nicky, we mean Natasha.
Siempre Bruja (Feb. 1)
The Spanish Netflix show, which translates to Always a Witch, follows a young 17th-century witch who time travels to the future — present-day Cartagena — to save the man she loves.
Romance Is a Bonus Book (Feb. 2)
The South Korean TV series is coming to Netflix — and according to the show's synopsis, it is about an editor-in-chief of a publishing company who gets "enmeshed in the life of a former copywriter desperate for a job." Adding to our list now.
One Day at a Time: Season 3 (Feb. 8)
The Alvarez family — and everyone's favorite abuela Lydia (Rita Moreno) — is back for Season 3 of the Netflix reboot.
¡Nailed It! México (Feb. 8)
If you love the U.S. version of Nailed It!, then you are going to love the amateur baking show's Mexican counterpart hosted by Omar Chaparro and chef Anna Ruiz.
The Umbrella Academy (Feb. 15)
Based on a comic book series by the same name, Netflix is bringing to life the dysfunction family of superheroes, who join forces to solve the mystery surrounding their father's death. Oh, and the threat of apocalypse. NDB.
Paddleton (Feb. 22)
After being diagnosed with terminal cancer Michael (Mark Duplass) asks his neighbor Andy (Ray Romano) to help him end his life before the disease does. Despite the somber topic, the Netflix original movie is billed as a comedy.
Keep reading below to see every title that is being added this month:
Feb. 1
About a Boy
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Wedding
As Good as It Gets
Billy Elliot
Dear Ex
Free Rein: Valentine's Day
Hairspray
Hostel
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Personal Shopper
Pretty in Pink
Russian Doll
Siempre bruja
The Edge of Seventeen
True: Happy Hearts Day
Velvet Buzzsaw
Feb. 2
Bordertown: Season 2
Romance is a Bonus Book (Streaming Every Saturday)
Feb. 3
Disney's Beverly Hills Chihuahua
Feb. 5
Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner
Feb. 6
The Soloist
Feb. 8
¡Nailed It! México
El árbol de la sangre
High Flying Bird
Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History
One Day at a Time: Season 3
ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2
Unauthorized Living
Feb. 9
The Break: Season 2
Feb. 10
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2
Feb. 11
Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine
Little Women
Feb. 14
Dating Around
Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho
Feb. 15
Larry Charles' Dangerous World of Comedy
The Breaker Upperers
The Dragon Prince: Season 2
The Umbrella Academy
Yucatan
Feb. 16
Black Sea
Studio 54
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
Feb. 21
The Drug King
Feb. 22
Chef's Table: Volume 6
Firebrand
GO! Vive a tu manera
Paddleton
Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous)
Rebellion: Season 2
Suburra: Season 2
The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2
The Photographer of Mauthausen
Workin' Moms
Feb. 25
Dolphin Tale 2
Feb. 26
Our Idiot Brother
Feb. 27
Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie
Feb. 28
Jeopardy!: Collection 2
The Rebound
January 2019:
A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3 (Jan. 1)
According to Netflix, the third and final season of the Lemony Snicket adaptation, starring Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Warburton, and others, will see the Baudelaire orphans face all new trials and tribulations — and Count Olaf — as they attempt to unlock long-held family secrets.
Carmen Sandiego (Jan. 18)
Voiced by Gina Rodriguez, the animated series will follow the red-hat wearing super thief on new international adventures. A live-action film will also be released by the streaming platform in 2019.
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Jan. 25)
The second part of Season 4 of the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will arrive at the end of the month — but we're not sure we're ready to say goodbye to Kimmy, Titus, Jacqueline, and the rest of the cast.
The Punisher: Season 2 (TBA)
Netflix has yet to announce an official release date, but Marvel fans should keep an eye out for Frank Castle's return anytime after Christmas. Happy new year to us!
January 1
A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3
Across the Universe
Babel
Black Hawk Down
City of God
COMEDIANS of the world
Definitely, Maybe
Godzilla
Happy Feet
Hell or High Water
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
It Takes Two
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Jersey Boys
Mona Lisa Smile
Mr. Bean's Holiday
Pan's Labyrinth
Pinky Malinky
Pulp Fiction
Swingers
Tears of the Sun
The Addams Family
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Dark Knight
The Departed
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Strangers
Tidying Up with Marie Kondo
Watchmen
xXx
XXX: State of the Union
January . 2:
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
January 4:
And Breathe Normally
Call my Agent! Season 3
El Potro: Unstoppable
Lionheart
January 9:
GODZILLA The Planet Eater
Solo: A Star Wars Story
January 10:
When Heroes Fly
January 11:
Friends from College: Season 2
ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium
Sex Education
Solo
The Last Laugh
January 15:
Revenger
Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry
January 16:
American Gangster
January 17:
American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
January 18:
Carmen Sandiego
Close
FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
GIRL
Grace and Frankie: Season 5
IO
Soni
The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part B
Trigger Warning with Killer Mike
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5
January 21:
Justice
January 24:
Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
January 25:
Animas
Black Earth Rising
Club de Cuervos: Season 4
Kingdom
Medici: The Magnificent
Polar
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Part 2
January 27:
Z Nation: Season 5
January 29:
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All
Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp
January 30:
Disney Pixar's The Incredibles 2