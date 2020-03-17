Let's Count How Many Clueless Teens Were Killed in 'Final Destination'

If you're a big fan of horror films, then chances are you've watched at least one of the Final Destination flicks. The premise of the movie series is similar to other scary movies: there's a group of youngsters, usually teens in their senior year of high school (or college students), who are secretly being hunted by an unstoppable force looking to murder them.

Here's the thing though, the kill count in Final Destination isn't the result of an actual person... more like... death itself.