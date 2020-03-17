How 'American Idol' Has Struggled With the Right Age Limit

Honestly, it hasn't had too much of an effect. Between Season 4 and Season 9, the age limits were between 16 and 28. At their time of winning, only two winners were between the old age limit of 24 and the new one of 28: Taylor Hicks and David Cook, neither of which went on to have the enduring pop career Gail wanted.

Nick Fradiani won Season 14 at the age of 29 and Trent Harmon won Season 15 at the age of 26. The age limits at the time of their wins were the current limits of 15 to 28.