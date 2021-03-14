It's Almost Time for Hollywood Week on 'American Idol — Here's the Scoop

It's Almost Time for Hollywood Week on 'American Idol — Here's the ScoopBy Anna Garrison
Mar. 14 2021, Published 5:16 p.m. ET
As the national talent competition that has launched a thousand others, American Idol, has held viewers in its thrall since 2002. Currently, in Season 19, the show has worked to accommodate COVID-19 precautions and safety measures to ensure smooth sailing for both the contestants and the judges. One of the most highly anticipated segments of the show is known as "Hollywood Week," and viewers are wondering: When is Hollywood Week?
When is Hollywood Week on 'American Idol'?
For those unfamiliar with the show, Hollywood Week has been a staple of American Idol since the beginning — but in 2020, underwent a little bit of a revamp. People Magazine explains the changes to Hollywood Week for anyone unfamiliar with the show. "Instead of running 'lines of 10' in its first-round like before, contestants will get to showcase their favorite music styles in the Genre Challenge."
This means that in the Genre Challenge portion, contestants will be able to choose their preferred musical style to sing, giving audience members the chance to know each individual a little better. The second half of Hollywood Week used to be a group performance, but now, "Contestants will get to pair up with an opponent, select a song, create an arrangement and perform a track of their choice."
For all the changes, there is one aspect of Hollywood Week that would remain the same. Each competitor gets to perform solo and is given the opportunity to be backed by a full band, allowing contestants to really let their voices shine. The date of Hollywood Week has shifted from season to season, but typically around Episodes 6 and 7 of the show.
In 2021, Hollywood Week will take place Mar. 21, 2021, and Mar. 22, 2021. In prior years, Hollywood Week episodes have lasted up to two hours, so brace yourselves for fun and emotions!
'American Idol' judge Katy Perry said that this contestant was like "looking in a mirror."
On the latest season of American Idol, one contestant in particular struck a chord with Grammy-winner and judge Katy Perry. She took to Instagram to feature competitor Hannah J. Everhart, who prefers the country genre. but bears a striking resemblance to Katy's younger years.
In a sweet Instagram post Katy shouted her out, saying, "So... I always say I see my younger self in these @americanidol contestants but meeting @thehannahjeverhart was like looking in a🪞with a bit more country." Almost immediately, fellow songstress Halsey replied in the comments, "Literally parallel universe you omg." Hopefully Hannah will continue to prove Halsey's theory by remaining in the competition.
For everyone who looks forward to Hollywood Week on American Idol, you're definitely not alone. Fans of the show can catch up on all prior 18 seasons now on Hulu or on the ABC website. While there are differences between previous Hollywood Weeks and the current, it's always interesting to see how a show changes and develops.
New episodes of American Idol air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.