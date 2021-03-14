It's Almost Time for Hollywood Week on 'American Idol — Here's the Scoop

On the latest season of American Idol, one contestant in particular struck a chord with Grammy-winner and judge Katy Perry. She took to Instagram to feature competitor Hannah J. Everhart , who prefers the country genre. but bears a striking resemblance to Katy's younger years.

In a sweet Instagram post Katy shouted her out, saying, "So... I always say I see my younger self in these @americanidol contestants but meeting @thehannahjeverhart was like looking in a🪞with a bit more country." Almost immediately, fellow songstress Halsey replied in the comments, "Literally parallel universe you omg." Hopefully Hannah will continue to prove Halsey's theory by remaining in the competition.

For everyone who looks forward to Hollywood Week on American Idol, you're definitely not alone. Fans of the show can catch up on all prior 18 seasons now on Hulu or on the ABC website. While there are differences between previous Hollywood Weeks and the current, it's always interesting to see how a show changes and develops.

New episodes of American Idol air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.