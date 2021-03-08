For 'American Idol' Runner-up Scarypoolparty, the Hits Show No Sign of Stopping

In the case of Scarypoolparty (real name: Alejandro Aranda ), they go on to release new music and make impressive names for themselves in the industry.

What happens to American Idol hopefuls when they don't win their season?

Keep reading to learn more about where this talented musician ended up after his days on America's most famous singing competition show.

So, where is Alejandro Aranda today ? The American Idol runner-up has four new tracks out and is gearing up for the release of an impressive EP.

"That was the greatest," said judge Lionel Richie. "You, my friend, are so talented. I am so inspired. You have such a career. And the fact that you don't know it makes you more special."

In fact, the American Idol judges were so blown away by his initial performance that they gave him a standing ovation.

Having only played music for four years at the point of his audition, Alejandro proved himself to be something of a musical prodigy as a self-taught piano player, guitar player, and singer.

As soon as we first heard Alejandro's performance on the audition round of American Idol, we knew the Pomona, Calif. native had musical talents unlike any we had ever heard.

Where is Scarypoolparty now?

On March 8, Scarypoolparty took to Instagram Stories to thank his more than half a million followers. "The positives vibes have been absolutely awesome," he wrote. "Got soooooo much more music coming. Thank you so much for sharing the music." Despite being merely at the start of 2021, the Californian singer-songwriter has already released two singles this year. The first is "Home," a melodic track driven by guitar and synths.

The second release, "Universe," shows a radically different side of Alejandro's sound, and it features emo rapper nothing, nowhere. Rather than melodic guitars, "Universe" is a trap-inspired track, and its recently dropped music video has already been watched more than 30,000 times.

"Universe" is actually the lead single of Scarypoolparty's upcoming EP, LOS ANGELES, and it sets the atmosphere for the rest of the songs. The four-track project is co-produced with SAWYR, an artist and producer who readers might recognize as having collaborated with stars such as Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj.

Scarypoolparty's new EP promises to deliver a side of Alejandro that listeners have not heard before. Writes Alt Press, "By utilizing elements from classical music to contemporary pop, the EP is an eclectic collection of genres." "The new EP takes you on a winding journey, beginning with dark licks in 'Universe' and closing out on the soft piano runs of 'Room Full of Cards,'" the outlet continues.