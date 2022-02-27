'American Idol' Season 20: Here's Everything We Know About the Show's Schedule

According to the schedule at Futon Critic, American Idol will air on Sunday AND Mondays beginning the week of March 21, all the way through to the finale, which the site has airing on May 22. It will be interesting to see if there will be a comeback episode like last season. A handful of Season 18's top contestants was given one shot to perform, and the singer with the most votes won a spot in Season 19's Top 10.