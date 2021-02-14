‘American Idol’ Is Back for Season 19, With No Zoom Rooms Required

On ABC’s American Idol website , the network brags that Idol was the first reality competition series to air remotely after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, “with the unprecedented season dominating Sunday nights, claiming the No. 1 position for broadcast series among Adults 18-49 as well as the night's No. 1 most social show.”

ABC also says that the “Idol Across America” audition round — its “first-ever live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar” powered by “custom-built Zoom technology” — took place in all 50 states between August and September 2020. Auditions kicked off in Delaware, Florida, and Ohio on Aug. 10 and wrapped up in Massachusetts, North Carolina, and Vermont on Sep. 9.

(The schedule might have just been symbolic: ABC noted that Idol hopefuls could audition on any date regardless of location.)