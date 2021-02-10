Yes, Kellyanne Conway's Daughter, Claudia, Really Auditioned for 'American Idol'

It seems like everyone and their mom is trying to get clout on social media. Whether it's through regurgitating mirthless dance routines on TikTok or posting booty shots with vague inspirational quotes on Instagram.

And now she's going to be part of the 2021 season of American Idol after auditioning like everyone else.

There's no rhyme or reason for how some people become e-celebrities, but for Claudia Conway , daughter of conservative figure and former counselor to Donald Trump Kellyanne Conway, it's clear why people are interested in her.

What do you think of Claudia Conway singing for 'American Idol'?

The teenager first started making headlines after her TikTok account went viral and followers were intrigued by the fact that she had expressed political ideologies that differed greatly from her mother's own publicly expressed viewpoints. She was vocally critical of President Donald Trump on several occasions, and it didn't take long for those who were equally critical of the businessman turned Commander-in-Chief to share Claudia's social media posts.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

In an attempt to gain even more exposure and pushing her social media reputation even further while capitalizing on her mother's name, Claudia's taking her singing talents to American Idol.

Article continues below advertisement

Oh, you didn't know that Claudia's into crooning? She's posted a few clips on her TikTok page where she rattles off some quick covers of popular songs in an attempt to showcase her vocal talents.

Article continues below advertisement

While visiting the American Idol audition room, she posted a clip for her TikTok followers, stating that while she's nervous, she's really excited to sing in front of the show's judges. She didn't post her official audition (duh) as that'll be part of the show when it airs — the new season premieres on Feb. 14, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Claudia auditioned for returning judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie.

You heard that right. @claudiamconwayy is looking for a golden ticket 🤯🎤 Find out Sunday if she has what it takes to be #TheNextIdol on #AmericanIdol 🌟 pic.twitter.com/DyjZWk2w1r — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) February 9, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

In the American Idol promo shared on the show's official Twitter account, Claudia explains who she is and who her parents are. Before she can even sing, though, Katy Perry reminds her that the show is about finding the best singing talent in America. In other words, don't bring politics into this. Until you see Claudia put herself out there (again), you can check out more of her vocal talents on her TikTok account, like this duet piece she posted in October 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

Or you can check out some of her more politically-themed TikTok videos where she really doesn't hold back on her opinions on Donald Trump and her family's affiliation with #45.