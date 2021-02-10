Yes, Kellyanne Conway's Daughter, Claudia, Really Auditioned for 'American Idol'By Mustafa Gatollari
Feb. 10 2021, Published 9:51 a.m. ET
It seems like everyone and their mom is trying to get clout on social media. Whether it's through regurgitating mirthless dance routines on TikTok or posting booty shots with vague inspirational quotes on Instagram.
There's no rhyme or reason for how some people become e-celebrities, but for Claudia Conway, daughter of conservative figure and former counselor to Donald Trump Kellyanne Conway, it's clear why people are interested in her.
And now she's going to be part of the 2021 season of American Idol after auditioning like everyone else.
What do you think of Claudia Conway singing for 'American Idol'?
The teenager first started making headlines after her TikTok account went viral and followers were intrigued by the fact that she had expressed political ideologies that differed greatly from her mother's own publicly expressed viewpoints.
She was vocally critical of President Donald Trump on several occasions, and it didn't take long for those who were equally critical of the businessman turned Commander-in-Chief to share Claudia's social media posts.
In an attempt to gain even more exposure and pushing her social media reputation even further while capitalizing on her mother's name, Claudia's taking her singing talents to American Idol.
Oh, you didn't know that Claudia's into crooning? She's posted a few clips on her TikTok page where she rattles off some quick covers of popular songs in an attempt to showcase her vocal talents.
While visiting the American Idol audition room, she posted a clip for her TikTok followers, stating that while she's nervous, she's really excited to sing in front of the show's judges. She didn't post her official audition (duh) as that'll be part of the show when it airs — the new season premieres on Feb. 14, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Claudia auditioned for returning judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie.
You heard that right. @claudiamconwayy is looking for a golden ticket 🤯🎤 Find out Sunday if she has what it takes to be #TheNextIdol on #AmericanIdol 🌟 pic.twitter.com/DyjZWk2w1r— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) February 9, 2021
In the American Idol promo shared on the show's official Twitter account, Claudia explains who she is and who her parents are. Before she can even sing, though, Katy Perry reminds her that the show is about finding the best singing talent in America. In other words, don't bring politics into this.
Until you see Claudia put herself out there (again), you can check out more of her vocal talents on her TikTok account, like this duet piece she posted in October 2020.
Or you can check out some of her more politically-themed TikTok videos where she really doesn't hold back on her opinions on Donald Trump and her family's affiliation with #45.
Claudia Conway's Instagram account is even more than her TikTok.
While she never shies away from discussing social issues and her thoughts on the 2020 Presidential election on the Tok, her Instagram account is also partly dedicated to political issues.
In addition to some selfies, there are posts about Breonna Taylor, Black Lives Matter, and mental health.
One of her Instagram stories in November 2020 was dedicated to her American Idol audition, where she showed off her outfit. The final entry in her story after multiple posts about her audition referenced violence that occurred at a political protest pertaining to the 2020 election. Clearly, her social media is a hodgepodge of political views and her hopeful rise to singing stardom.
Do you think Claudia is getting the golden ticket to Hollywood? We'll just have to wait and see.