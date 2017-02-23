Merriam-Webster Burned Kellyanne Conway With The Literal Definition Of Feminism And Twitter Is Loving It

Merriam-Webster Burned Kellyanne Conway With The Literal Definition Of Feminism And Twitter Is Loving ItBy Mark Pygas
Kellyanne Conway, the first woman to run a successful presidential campaign, said on Thursday that she doesn’t consider herself to be a feminist. Why? Because she sees feminists as“anti-male” and “pro-abortion.”
As you can imagine, the comments lead to some anger on social media, and Twitter users came out in droves to correct her. One of the sassiest tweets came from everyone's favorite version of the dictionary: Merriam-Webster.
People were pretty pleased with the burn.
Conway's comments were made at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday, where she said in full:
“It’s difficult for me to call myself a feminist in a classic sense because it seems to be very anti-male, and it certainly is very pro-abortion, and I’m neither anti-male or pro-abortion. So, there’s an individual feminism, if you will, that you make your own choices. … I look at myself as a product of my choices, not a victim of my circumstances.”
“You know, this whole sisterhood, this whole ‘let’s go march for women’s rights’ and, you know, just constantly talking about what women look like or what they wear or making fun of their choices or presuming that they’re not as powerful as the men around. This presumptive negativity about women in power, I think, is very unfortunate.”
Conway went on to encourage women to run for president.