Merriam-Webster Burned Kellyanne Conway With The Literal Definition Of Feminism And Twitter Is Loving It

Kellyanne Conway, the first woman to run a successful presidential campaign, said on Thursday that she doesn’t consider herself to be a feminist. Why? Because she sees feminists as“anti-male” and “pro-abortion.”

As you can imagine, the comments lead to some anger on social media, and Twitter users came out in droves to correct her. One of the sassiest tweets came from everyone's favorite version of the dictionary: Merriam-Webster.

📈'Feminism' is defined as "the belief that men and women should have equal rights and opportunities." https://t.co/Zjf7CAPUjL — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) February 23, 2017





People were pretty pleased with the burn.

@MerriamWebster ahem, @KellyannePolls, the internet has reached out to help you -- take the help, please dear god. ^^ — Alicia Lutes (@alicialutes) February 23, 2017





@MerriamWebster you are killing it these days. Thank you. — Feminist Jack London (@BlairBraverman) February 23, 2017

@MerriamWebster You are one sassy dictionary! Keep it up!! — Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) February 23, 2017

@MerriamWebster I think it's difficult for feminists to call her a feminist too. — Jean (@reader_jean) February 23, 2017

Conway's comments were made at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday, where she said in full:

“It’s difficult for me to call myself a feminist in a classic sense because it seems to be very anti-male, and it certainly is very pro-abortion, and I’m neither anti-male or pro-abortion. So, there’s an individual feminism, if you will, that you make your own choices. … I look at myself as a product of my choices, not a victim of my circumstances.”

“You know, this whole sisterhood, this whole ‘let’s go march for women’s rights’ and, you know, just constantly talking about what women look like or what they wear or making fun of their choices or presuming that they’re not as powerful as the men around. This presumptive negativity about women in power, I think, is very unfortunate.”