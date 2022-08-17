Mariah Carey and Eminem Have Bashed Each Other for Years Through Music — Did They Date?

Eminem said he and Mariah dated for six months while working on her album and only had sex once when she flew out to see him. As many Eminem fans know, the rapper enjoys discussing his relationships through his music (Kim Scott would like to enter the chat), and Mariah was no exception. In his 2002 song, “Superman,” Eminem divulged details about their rumored romance for the first time: “What you trying be? My new wife? / What, you, Mariah? Fly through twice.”