Christina Aguilera Once Called Eminem “Thirsty” — Inside Their Feud

In Eminem’s song, he mocked Christina’s comments about his and Kim’s marriage and then accused the songstress of giving him “VD,” or venereal disease (another term for STDs). At the time, Christina told MTV News, "I just find what he has to say disgusting ... just completely untrue."

Two years later, he threatened to physically assault her in “Off the Wall” with Redman.

“Causing terror to Christina Aguilera,” Eminem said in the song. “When I grab her by the hair and drag her across the Sahara.”