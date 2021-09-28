Christina Aguilera Talks Releasing New Music and Reconnecting With Her Spanish Roots (EXCLUSIVE)

In July, Christina collaborated with SweeTARTS to find the most creative beatmaker on the web. Contestants were asked to make custom beats using the SweetBEATS online mixe r, which would later be judged by Christina Aguilera, herself.

The winner of the competition, August Sani, was granted the opportunity to sit in on a one-on-one session with Christina and producer Ray Charles Brown Jr., and she couldn’t be happier with the results.

“It was just wonderful to have a conversation with someone so young and at the cusp of being inspired himself by music and hearing it from fresh ears,” Christina said. “And it was great to share ideas with him. And I'll definitely be following up with him to see where he's going with his pursuit in music and developing his own craft."

August and Christina's collab, "Breezy 2015 Night is available now on Spotify.