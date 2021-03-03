Eminem Has Been Canceled by the Teens on TikTok, and Fans Want to Know Why

Some users on TikTok have decided to start a crusade to get Eminem canceled thanks in large part to his song "Love the Way You Lie." Specifically, these lyrics caused some concern among the young audience on the platform: “If she ever tries to f**king leave again

/I’mma tie her to the bed and set this house on fire.”

The lyrics were viewed as problematic by one user, and others have since weighed in on both sides.