Machine Gun Kelly Has Responded to Eminem's Latest Disses in a New Tweet

The feud between Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) is far from over. Last week, Eminem surprised his fans by releasing his new album , "Side B," which is an addition to "Music to be Murdered By," an album that was released earlier this year. On the album, Eminem makes several allusions to MGK, with whom he's had a long-running feud.

Those fairly explicit references to MGK have now been responded to by the rapper, who tweeted, "Those subliminals," followed by a laughing emoji and an emoji of a man throwing out some trash. Eminem 's new tracks are just the latest salvo in an ongoing war of words between the two rappers. In recent years, both have released tracks suggesting that the other is in some way inferior.

On "Zeus," the rapper disses MGK again, saying, “Fair weather, wishy-washy / She thinks Machine washed me / Swear to God, man, her favorite rapper wish he’d crossed me."

There appear to be two fairly explicit references to MGK on the new album. The first is on "Gnat," where Eminem raps,“They come at me with machine guns / Like trying to fight off a gnat.”

Here's how the feud between Eminem and MGK started.

The feud between MGK and Eminem stems largely from MGK's assertion that he is a superior talent to Eminem, and that, after several decades in the spotlight, Eminem is largely washed up. The feud actually started years ago, though, after MGK tweeted about seeing a photo of Eminem's teenage daughter. “I have to say, she is hot as f**k, in the most respectful way possible cuz Em is king,” he wrote.

After that tweet, nothing happened until 2018, when Eminem released "Not Alike" on his album "Kamikaze." On the track, Eminem makes explicit reference to MGK's tweet. “I'm talkin' to you, but you already know who the f--k you are, Kelly / I don't use sublims and sure as f--k don't sneak-diss / But keep commenting on my daughter Hailie.”

those subliminals 🤣🚮 — Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly) December 18, 2020

After MGK heard himself referenced on the track, he recorded an immediate response in a locker room. That response became the track "Rap Devil," which makes references to Eminem's years of sobriety and his age. In 2019, on the anniversary of the release of "Rap Devil," MGK took aim at Eminem again, posting a photo of one of his fan's yearbook quotes. In the yearbook, the fan's quote says that "'Rap Devil' was better," explicitly comparing MGK's diss track with Eminem's song "Rap God."

In a track called "Bullets With Names" released earlier this year, MGK bragged about having "killed" Eminem. Obviously, he didn't mean that he had actually murdered him but that he was simply no longer relevant. MGK has also written about the feud on social media, saying that he's using Eminem's career as a model for his own.