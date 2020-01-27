We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
noah-cyrus-machine-gun-kelly-1580162658865.jpg
Source: Getty

Just Friends?! Machine Gun Kelly Sparks Dating Rumors With Singer Noah Cyrus

By

In early January, Machine Gun Kelly sparked romance rumors with his best friend Pete Davidson's ex Kate Beckinsale. The two had the internet going crazy after the entertainers were spotted leaving a Golden Globes after-party together.

When news broke that the pair were photographed together, fans took to the 46-year-old's social media to comment on her love life. “Machine Gun Kelly Really? I’m out!!! You are now infected," commented one fan (via Page Six)