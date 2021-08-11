Eminem's Ex-Wife, Kimberly Scott, Was Rushed to the Hospital to Be Evaluated

Per a report by TMZ , Kimberly was rushed to the hospital on July 30, 2021, after an apparent suicide attempt. Law enforcement sources told the publication that they received a call regarding the possibility of there being a suicidal person at Kimberly's Michigan home on that date. When they arrived they found the rapper's ex in a combative state, allegedly getting physical with deputies, who were forced to restrain her.

The report added that she was so violent that paramedics were unable to check her vitals at the scene.

Sources told the outlet that Kimberly was found with a series of small lacerations along the back of her leg, and that there was a significant amount blood on the floor as well. As such, she was rushed to the hospital and underwent both physical and psychological evaluation.