Rapper Fat Joe Disses Tekashi 6ix9ine: "I’m Convinced He Wants to Die"
It’s no secret that Tekashi 6ix9ine has been public enemy No. 1 in the hip-hop world. 69 famously snitched on his gang, the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, for RICO charges that include illegal firearms possession, racketeering, and attempted murder in November 2018. 69 was later sentenced to 24 months in prison with 300 hours of community service and a $35,000 fine as opposed to facing a life sentence.
69 has also been known to ruffle a few feathers of fellow rappers like Cardi B, YG, Meek Mill, and plenty more. And by the looks of it, Fat Joe is not a fan of the rainbow-haired MC these days.
The rules in street life are simple: Do not snitch … under any circumstances. Since 69 snitched on his former crew in favor of receiving a light sentence, not too many rappers who are from the streets respect him. Plus, 69 has become one of social media’s most prolific trolls. And after Fat Joe made a few choice comments about 69, fans are wondering about the details of their beef. Here’s what we know.
Fat Joe called 69 a “p----y" on Math Hoffa’s ‘Expert Opinion’ podcast.
Tell us how you really feel, Joe! In a recent episode of Math Hoffa’s Expert Opinion podcast, the Bronx native held nothing back as he described his feelings about 69.
In case you've been out of the loop, Fat Joe once sat down with 69 to give him guidance in February 2018. However, the Terror Squad MC has since changed his tune about the rapper. And once Math brought up the discussion, Fat Joe hammered into 69.
“I’m going to be honest with you,” Fat Joe told Math. “Damn, you went there. This [n-word] is a sucker. He’s p---y, a sucker, a b---h.”
Fat Joe continued, “I ain’t drink. I’m dead sober. This dude here. This type of s--t this [n-word] doing, I’m convinced he wants to die — and I don’t wish it on him or anything like that, but I’m convinced he’s miserable in his body. He can’t look in the mirror.”
Fat Joe went on to explain his disgust for 69 taunting people online and snitching. Joe also mentioned that during his February 2018 interview with 69, the pair talked off-camera and 69 made a shocking revelation.
“He lied to me and said, ‘Yo, this is just an image, I’m frontin',' this and that,” Joe recalls. “He told me that in front of Shotty and them [n-word]. They were right there with him. He said, ‘Yo Joe, I’m not really doing this. I’m not a gangster. This is all for promotion.’”
As a result, Joe has lost all respect for 69. After all, lying about your involvement and snitching on your "friends" violates street code.
69 has clapped back at Fat Joe’s recent comments.
69 is known to not let anything go. So, if anyone mentions his name for any reason, the 26-year-old will likely fire back. And of course, 69 had some words for Fat Joe.
According to TMZ, 69 believes that Fat Joe is simply jealous of his career.
"Fat Joe is jealous of 69,” 69 told the outlet. “69 has done more in his young career than Fat Joe has ever done in his long career. Fat Joe said I was miserable and wanted to die? Fat Joe is miserable and wants to die because Fat Joe doesn't have half of what 69 has in money and cars."
As for Fat Joe’s claims about the MC saying that his antics were all for promotion, 69 calls it “fake news.”
“What's his proof that I ever said that?" 69 says to TMZ. “There is no proof. He's lying."
There’s no telling if Fat Joe will respond to 69’s rebuttal, but it’s safe to say that the Bronx native is completely over the rainbow-haired MC. Let’s just hope these two men can move forward without this situation blowing up more than it needs to.