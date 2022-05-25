Rapper Fat Joe Disses Tekashi 6ix9ine: "I’m Convinced He Wants to Die"

It’s no secret that Tekashi 6ix9ine has been public enemy No. 1 in the hip-hop world. 69 famously snitched on his gang, the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, for RICO charges that include illegal firearms possession, racketeering, and attempted murder in November 2018. 69 was later sentenced to 24 months in prison with 300 hours of community service and a $35,000 fine as opposed to facing a life sentence.

69 has also been known to ruffle a few feathers of fellow rappers like Cardi B, YG, Meek Mill, and plenty more. And by the looks of it, Fat Joe is not a fan of the rainbow-haired MC these days.