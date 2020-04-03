Tekashi 6ix9ine Might Be in Danger Because of Who He Snitched On

While many informants or individuals who testify against dangerous people become part of the Witness Protection Program, 6ix9ine didn't want to because he wants to return back to music when he's finished serving his sentence. But will the rapper be safe if he's considered a "snitch"? Judge Paul Engelmayer stated, "Your cooperation was courageous. The danger to you is multiplied by your music career, which I understand you intend to continue. The fact that you are unusually recognizable does not help you."