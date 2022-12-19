Christmas Came Early With Mariah Carey’s On-Stage Duet With Daughter Monroe
Fans of Mariah Carey — “lambs,” if you will — are marveling over the Christmas gift that the pop star delivered at her concert in Toronto, Ontario, on Dec. 9. During that show, Mariah brought daughter Monroe on stage for a duet of the Christmas song “Away in the Manger.”
Mariah told the crowd that the 2011 birth of her twin children — Moroccan and Monroe, or Roc and Roe, for short — was “the greatest day ever and such a gift, such a gift from God.”
Then, Mariah welcomed Monroe to the stage for “Away in a Manger,” which the Grammy-winning artist called “a beautiful, beautiful traditional hymn that I’ve always loved.”
“We sing together sometimes,” Mariah added as she and Monroe sat down side by side on stage. “I never want to force her to sing. But we sing together, and we worked this one up for you guys tonight.”
The sound of Mariah Carey’s daughter singing gives fans “goosebumps” and “chills.”
As footage of the duet live-streamed on Instagram, users swooned over the performance.
“Goosebumps all over my body,” one person wrote in the comments.
“Chills from the bottom of my feet to the top of my scalp,” said another.
And a third commenter wondered if Monroe is “the next Mariah Carey.”
Fans were just as agog in the comments of a YouTube clip from the duet. “I was at the concert, and this performance had me in tears,” one commenter said. “The love between Mariah and her daughter Monroe made me feel so warm inside. I am so happy for the two of them to have experienced this special moment in their lives. … I am touched beyond words.”
Raved another YouTube user, “Mariah knows the girl has the power, the gift. I can hear it. She got it! She is the chosen one, and the legend keeps on giving. Remember, she’s only 11. She’s learning how to harness it. And who better to teach her? I’m blessed I heard it! I’m a singer’s singer myself, so I know it when I hear it. She got it!”
Mariah has said that Monroe has a “great ear” and loves being on stage.
“Both [Moroccan and Monroe] are very musical,” Mariah told Entertainment Tonight in 2016. “Monroe … she’s got a great ear, so she can repeat what I sing to her, and you know that’s a telltale sign.”
A year later, the singer told ET that Roc and Roe, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Nick Cannon, are natural performers. “They love being on stage, my twins, Roc and Roe. … They’re so brave. They really are. I’m so proud of them.”’
That same year, both Roc and Roe stormed the stage at the Hollywood Bowl to join their famous mom in a performance of her hit “Always Be My Baby.”
In 2020, though, Mariah and Monroe pranked fans with a Twitter video in which Monroe seems to be hitting high-octave notes. But when the camera pulls back, viewers see that Mariah is just around the corner, providing the vocals.
“Mommy!” Monroe complains in the clip.
“What?” Mariah exclaims. “You said do the high notes!”