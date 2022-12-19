Christmas Came Early With Mariah Carey’s On-Stage Duet With Daughter Monroe

Fans of Mariah Carey — “lambs,” if you will — are marveling over the Christmas gift that the pop star delivered at her concert in Toronto, Ontario, on Dec. 9. During that show, Mariah brought daughter Monroe on stage for a duet of the Christmas song “Away in the Manger.”

Mariah told the crowd that the 2011 birth of her twin children — Moroccan and Monroe, or Roc and Roe, for short — was “the greatest day ever and such a gift, such a gift from God.”