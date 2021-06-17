Nick Cannon Just Had Two New Kids, but How Many Children Does He Have in Total?By Joseph Allen
Jun. 17 2021, Published 2:15 p.m. ET
He's already a father many times over, but Nick Cannon's number of offspring keeps increasing. Abby de la Rosa recently announced that she had given birth to twins with Nick via a post on Instagram. In the post, Abby can be seen holding both children in a video along with the caption: "✨JUNE 14TH, 2021 ✨. Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon." Now, many want to know how many kids Nick has in total.
How many kids does Nick Cannon have?
The news that Abby gave birth means that Nick now has six children, and it's possible that he may have a seventh on the way. Zion and Zillion are Nick's second set of twins. He also has nine-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. In addition, Nick has two children with Brittany Bell. His oldest with Brittany is a three-year-old son named Golden, and he also has a daughter named Powerful Queen who was born in December of last year.
In addition to the six kids he already has, Nick is reportedly also expecting a seventh baby with model Alyssa Scott. In a post on Instagram that's now been deleted, Nick seemed to confirm that the baby was his, and said that it was a son and they were planning to name it Zen S.
The exact due date for that baby isn't known, although it may be relatively soon.
Abby first confirmed that Nick was the father of her children in April.
Just a few months ago, Abby officially confirmed that Nick was the father of her babies when she posted photos from a maternity shoot that featured the two of them together.
"Our dearest sons - my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy," she wrote at the time in a post that has now been deleted."I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels."
"I pray that God gives you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy," she continued. "That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose."
She concluded the post by saying that both she and Nick would always be there for them.
Nick has yet to address the birth of his twins on his own social media.
Although Abby has posted about the birth of her children, Nick has yet to announce the news to his followers on social media. It's unclear whether Nick will address the news or not, but his most recent post is from June 15, the day after the babies were born.
Given the fact that Nick is a father six times over with another child on the way, it seems clear that he's going to have to keep taking on hosting rolls for the foreseeable future. After all, he's got a pretty big family to support.