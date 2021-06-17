Nick Cannon Just Had Two New Kids, but How Many Children Does He Have in Total?

The news that Abby gave birth means that Nick now has six children, and it's possible that he may have a seventh on the way. Zion and Zillion are Nick's second set of twins. He also has nine-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. In addition, Nick has two children with Brittany Bell. His oldest with Brittany is a three-year-old son named Golden, and he also has a daughter named Powerful Queen who was born in December of last year.

In addition to the six kids he already has, Nick is reportedly also expecting a seventh baby with model Alyssa Scott. In a post on Instagram that's now been deleted, Nick seemed to confirm that the baby was his, and said that it was a son and they were planning to name it Zen S.

The exact due date for that baby isn't known, although it may be relatively soon.