Bre Tiesi: Ethnicity, Relationship With Nick Cannon, and MoreBy Stephanie Harper
Apr. 19 2022, Published 1:08 p.m. ET
As shocking as it may sound, Nick Cannon has another baby on the way. This will be his eighth child! The woman he's going through this experience with is Bre Tiesi.
Fans want to learn all about the lady who's on everybody’s radar right now with more than half a million Instagram followers. Here's what to know about Bre, her relationship with Nick, her ethnicity, and more.
What is Bre Tiesi‘s ethnicity?
People are curious to know more about Bre since she’s pregnant with Nick's child.
Though it hasn't been confirmed, it appears that Bre is of Italian decent; as The Focus notes, Bre's mother calls herself a “Sicilian/Italian princess" on Instagram.
Here’s what else people should know about Bre Tiesi.
It’s unclear whether or not Bre and Nick are an actual couple, but they did host a gender reveal party on Jan. 29, 2022. They both showed up in all-white outfits to celebrate the pregnancy. The party was held in Malibu, and they revealed they're expecting a boy.
Bre has a lot going for her according to her Instagram bio; she’s a “real estate agent, investor, business consultant, model, and travel enthusiast.”
She seems to be taking her pregnancy in stride as well. Based on her feed, she’s exercising, posing for gorgeous photoshoots, enjoying vacations, and living her best life. Being a model and entrepreneur who knows a lot about the real estate industry keeps her busy for now, on her way to motherhood.
While no one knows for sure where Bre's relationship with Nick stands in terms of exclusivity or monogamy, we do know she was once married to a pro athlete named Johnny Manziel. The NFL star proposed to her in 2017, and they got married in 2018. They split up in 2019, after she hinted he may have cheated, per TMZ. In November 2021, following their divorce's finalization, she hosted a party to celebrate the end of her marriage.
Bre Tiesi has been open about her relationship dynamics with Nick Cannon.
Bre opened up to E! News Daily Pop in March 2022 to discuss the dynamics of her relationship with Nick. She said, “Him and I have had our on-and-off for years. And I just respect and love who he is so much as a person, that when I thought about, 'Do I want my son to be this person? Look at your characteristics, look at your personality, look at how you treat people...' That's what is so much more important to me than anything. And he treats me amazing, so that's all I look at.”
She further explained that her relationship with Nick is filled with a lot of support and positivity, despite the idea of conventional relationships other people in the world might have.
Bre and Nick have been in each other‘s lives for almost a decade! Even though they both experienced relationships with other people along the way, they’ve always somehow returned to each other. Now they’ll be welcoming a child into the world together.