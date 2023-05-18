A Million-Dollar Mystery: 'Selling Sunset' Star Bre Tiesi's Net Worth Explored!

If Bravo and HGTV had a baby, it would probably look a lot like the hit Netflix reality TV series, Selling Sunset. With more tea than Buckingham Palace, the show gives viewers an opportunity to see the inner workings of the Oppenheim Group. Additionally, we get a glimpse into the lives of the cast, who live a life of luxury thanks to their careers as top-selling real estate agents.

Article continues below advertisement

Season 6 of Selling Sunset reunites fans with fan-favorite cast members as well as a few new faces — one of which is Bre Tiesi. But she’s no stranger to the spotlight. In fact, she had a pretty lucrative career as a model before she became a real estate agent.

Article continues below advertisement

So, what’s Bre Tiesi’s net worth?

According to the internet, Bre’s net worth could range anywhere from $300,000 to upwards of $6 million. Bre was previously married to former Heisman Trophy winner and FCF quarterback Johnny Manziel, who she divorced in. 2021. The following year, she welcomed her first child — Legendary Love Cannon — with Nick Cannon. But, how did she make her money? Here’s a rundown of her work history.

Bre Tiesi Model, Real estate agent, Reality TV star Net worth: $6 million Bre Tiesi is a real estate for the Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles who joined Selling Sunset in Season 6. The model was previously married to American football player Johnny Manziel. She welcomed her only child, a son with Nick Cannon in 2022. Birthdate: May 4, 1991 Birthplace: Calabasas, California Birth name: Breana Moran Father: David Gregory Mother: Debra Tiesi Marriages: Johnny Manziel (m. 2018, div. 2021) Children: 1

Article continues below advertisement

From modeling to real estate, Here’s how ‘Selling Sunset’ star Bre Tiesi made her money.

Bre previously revealed that she got her start in modeling as a teenager. However, she pressed pause on her years-long modeling career when she joined Keller Williams Beverly Hills as a real estate agent in 2022. According to the reality star, switching from modeling to real estate was more lucrative in the long run.

Article continues below advertisement

"I wanted to transition out of modeling and start setting myself up for a long-term career,” she said in an interview with PEOPLE. “I started taking it more seriously and tapping into my network, and that's when I started making some high-figure sales."