Is the Oppenheim Group a Real Company? 'Selling Sunset' Fans Are Very Curious

As die-hard Selling Sunset fans will recall, not only did Chrishell portray Bethany Bryant on The Young and the Restless, but she went on to marry one of her co-stars, Justin Hartley; Season 3 of Selling Sunset addresses their divorce. Christine appeared in NCIS, while one of the newbies, Vanessa Villela, starred in soaps like Eva Luna and Amores de Mercado before obtaining her real estate agent license in 2020.