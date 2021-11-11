Will Heather Rae Young Leave 'Selling Sunset' to Star in Spinoff Series 'Selling the OC'?

If you’ve been keeping tabs on Heather Rae El Moussa, you may have noticed that she actually lives in Newport Beach, Calif., with her HGTV-star husband Tarek El Moussa. Previously, Fox reported that Heather would start working in that office due to its close proximity to her home. However, Variety confirmed that the real estate agent turned reality star will not appear in the new series, even though she does currently work there and is listed on the Oppenheim Group’s Newport Beach office agents' page.