Will Heather Rae Young Leave 'Selling Sunset' to Star in Spinoff Series 'Selling the OC'?By Kelly Corbett
Nov. 11 2021, Published 5:46 p.m. ET
The Netflix hit Selling Sunset is getting a spin-off series and we’ve never been more excited. This new title, dubbed Selling the OC, will follow boss man Jason Oppenheim as he opens the Oppenheim Group’s second office down in Newport Beach, Calif.
Adam DiVello, the mastermind behind Selling Sunset, as well as MTV’s Laguna Beach and The Hills, will produce this new series, which is set to premiere some time in 2022. Keep reading to find out everything we know so far about Netflix's Selling the OC.
What will 'Selling the OC' be about?
Selling the OC will follow Jason Oppenheim as he oversees the second Oppenheim Group location. Much like Selling Sunset, which follows the professional and personal lives of the agents in the West Hollywood office, this new show will introduce fans to a different group of go-getter agents. According to Variety, Oppenheim Group Newport Beach agents Alexandra Hall, Austin Victoria, and Brandi Marshall will star among others in the new series.
Will Heather Rae El Moussa (formerly Heather Rae Young) star on 'Selling the OC'?
If you’ve been keeping tabs on Heather Rae El Moussa, you may have noticed that she actually lives in Newport Beach, Calif., with her HGTV-star husband Tarek El Moussa. Previously, Fox reported that Heather would start working in that office due to its close proximity to her home. However, Variety confirmed that the real estate agent turned reality star will not appear in the new series, even though she does currently work there and is listed on the Oppenheim Group’s Newport Beach office agents' page.
Heather is currently the only Selling Sunset star (besides Jason) who works out of both the West Hollywood and Newport Beach locations. While it's been decided that she will only film for Selling Sunset, it doesn't mean that other Selling Sunset cast members will follow suit. Since this new show will heavily follow Jason Oppenheim, there's a chance that his girlfriend Chrishell Stause, who currently stars on Selling Sunset, could make a cameo.
The Oppenheim Group Newport Beach office is way nicer than the Oppenheim Group West Hollywood office.
While I’m sure we all have a special place in our hearts for the Oppenheim Group West Hollywood office (after all, it is the stomping grounds of our fave boss babe clique!), we must admit: It's awfully small. Fortunately, the new Oppenheim Group location is much more spacious and features a full bar for coffee and alcohol, a steel pool table that was previously owned by Adele, an indoor gym with separate cardio and weight rooms, and more according to its website.
While the new space is styled to look like the West Hollywood office, there are a few added decor elements. Think: vintage boomboxes, a retro motorcycle, and neon lights.
When will 'Selling the OC' drop on Netflix?
Netflix has not yet announced the air date for Selling the OC. As of right now, we know the show is currently in production and will arrive on the platform some time during 2022. While we wait for it to drop, Selling Sunset Season 4 will be available to stream starting Nov. 24, 2021. Also, Selling Sunset Seasons 1–3 are available to stream anytime.