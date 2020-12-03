'Selling Sunset' Chrishell Stause Is Dating Her 'DWTS' Co-Star!

Season 3 of Selling Sunset has not only been a welcome gift for viewers obsessed with the real estate reality show, but it's also given fans an inside scoop into star Chrishell Stause's love life .

But, it seems Chrishell has moved on from her painful divorce. Keep reading to find out who the reality star is dating!

In a recent episode, the gorgeous realtor revealed that she was completely "blindsided" when This Is Us actor Justin Hartley filed for divorce. "I found out because he text[ed] me that we were filed," she said tearfully in the series. "45 minutes later, the world knew."

Additionally, both Chrishell and Keo have shared pictures and videos of one another on their public social media accounts. In one recent Instagram snap, Keo posted a selfie of the pair, which he captioned with a heart. So cute!

"Everyone has been so supportive of their relationship," another insider said. "Things have been heating up and they're very into each other, but it's not super serious."

Chrishell, who competed on Season 29 of DWTS, has reportedly been dating the pro dancer for a couple of weeks and the two are not "shy" about showing PDA in front of their castmates.

"Chrishell and Keo are officially dating," a source told Entertainment Tonight . "Keo and Gleb [Savchenko] are best friends... Chrishell and Keo are both awesome and felt like, 'I'm single, you're single. Let's try this.'"

Though Justin has been out and about town with his new girlfriend, former Young and the Restless co-star Sofia Pernas, who has actually worked with both Justin and Chrishell before, it seemed like Chrishell was enjoying her single life status. However, it has been reported that the Netflix star is now dating Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe.

Justin Hartley is "irritated" at how his personal life is being discussed on 'Selling Sunset.'

Justin Hartley is "irritated" at how his ex-wife has been dishing about their personal life. According to Us Weekly, Justin "has not watched the episodes but has been alerted to what is said" regarding how Chrishell took the breakup.

"He's irritated that she's airing their private information publicly and knows there is more to the story that is being told," the source who spoke to Us Weekly said. "His close friends and family know what really happened, as does Chrishell, so ultimately it's her choice of what is put out there."

Chrishell said on air that her marriage ended in a "crazy way" and confessed to still being confused about what went wrong. "I know people are saying we were only married two years, but it's like, we were together for six years," she said. "In a fight, that's his go-to, you know? Like, 'I'm out, I'm out.' I hate that kind of impulsive stuff, but I always just thought, you know, that's just an issue that we work through it."

Source: Netflix

In another confessional on the series, Chrishell claimed that "outer elements have reared their ugly head and inserted themselves into our relationship," which many fans took as a reference to Justin's newfound public fame with This Is Us.

Source: Netflix

If Chrishell seems unusually shaken in Season 3, that's because news of her split broke about a month into filming the latest season. "This is still new for me trying to adjust to such an uncomfortable thing but unfortunately yes, the cameras were there," she told Entertainment Tonight following the premiere of Season 2.