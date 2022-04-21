'Selling Sunset' Star Vanessa Villela Is Engaged — Meet Her FiancéBy Shannon Raphael
Apr. 21 2022, Published 10:56 a.m. ET
Netflix's hit real estate reality series Selling Sunset is set to return for a fifth season on April 22, and there's more drama than ever before at The Oppenheim Group as the agents look to move luxurious properties in the greater Los Angeles area.
While Season 5 will focus a lot on the now-ended romance between Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause, another star was also getting serious in her own behind-the-scenes relationship during filming: Vanessa Villela.
Vanessa joined the cast alongside Emma Hernan in Season 4, and she quickly became a fan favorite for her sweet demeanor and her desire to really make a name for herself in real estate.
Though the soap actress was open on the show about the shocking death of her sister, and about her desire to have a family, the other details of her personal life were largely kept a mystery on Season 4. Now, the agent is sharing more about her romantic status, since she's currently engaged to Nick Hardy (who goes professionally by Tom Fraud).
Read on to find out more about Vanessa's fiancé, including his job, and to learn more about the timeline of their relationship.
Who is Vanessa Villela's fiancé, Nick Hardy aka Tom Fraud?
The 44-year-old Selling Sunset star, who is also known for appearing on a series of soap operas in Mexico, is currently engaged to Nicholas "Nick" Hardy, who also goes by professionally by the "fictitious name" Tom Fraud.
Nick is a photographer, and he has worked on campaigns for brands like JD Sports, PowerBar, New Era Cap Company, Starbucks, and more.
According to his Instagram page, Nick met Vanessa in October of 2020, which was before filming on Seasons 4 and 5 of Selling Sunset commenced. The fourth and fifth seasons were shot back-to-back in 2021.
The two were in constant contact with one another, and Nick flew to Mexico to meet Vanessa amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The 'Selling Sunset' star announced her engagement in early 2022.
Nick and Vanessa confirmed their engagement on their respective Instagram feeds in early 2022. Nick popped the question at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.
"Two souls one heart!I SAID YESSSSSS," Vanessa wrote on Instagram on Jan. 29, along with a ring emoji and four heart emojis. "One year ago, I met the man of my dreams the one makes my heart skip every time, the man that makes me better in every single way, the man that I respect, adore, admire, and love with all my heart. You came into my life when I least expected it and you came to make my dreams come true. Our love story is like a movie and you are my prince!!"
Vanessa went on to mention that she "manifested" her husband-to-be and that she felt like she was living in a dream. In his post, Nick shared that their relationship was like a "bolt of lightning" from the start, and that their romance had been a "dream."
Nick and Vanessa are now very public about their relationship, and he will appear on Season 5 of Selling Sunset. The photographer is featured in an official photo from the fifth season, but it's unclear at this time how much of a presence he will have on the show.
The fifth season of Selling Sunset will be available to stream on Netflix beginning on April 22 at 3 a.m. ET. The first four seasons of the series are out now.