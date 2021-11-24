Season 4 of 'Selling Sunset' Is Already Available on Netflix — What About Season 5?By Leila Kozma
New relationships, a pregnancy, and a self-declared diva's longstanding rivalry with a newcomer are just some of the topics Season 4 of Selling Sunset touches on.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the glamorously dressed cast managed to keep it busy, embarking on new affairs and taking every opportunity to get involved in some reality TV–worthy drama. Some fans have already binged their way through Season 4 of Selling Sunset on Netflix. Will there be a Season 5?
Netflix renewed 'Selling Sunset' for Season 4 and 5 in March 2021.
Season 4 of Selling Sunset arrived on Netflix on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, with 10 new episodes bursting at the seams with eminently watchable drama. Fortunately for die-hard fans, the show has already been renewed for Season 5. Further details about the next batch of episodes aren't that easy to come by at present, but viewers can rest safe in the knowledge that it is happening. In fact, it's already been filmed.
Season 4 of 'Selling Sunset' focuses on Christine Quinn's rivalry with Emma Hernan, among others. What about Season 5?
Several Selling Sunset stars have made the headlines over the past few months. Chrishell Stause fell head over heels for her boss, Jason Oppenheim, thereby giving some food for thought for celeb-news buffs and Selling Sunset fans alike. As Mary Fitzgerald told Metro, Chrishell and Jason's announcement came after Season 4 went into post-production. This can only mean one thing: even juicier plot points in Season 5.
"You're definitely going to see a relationship divide, that you wouldn’t expect and things that have happened where it’s just shocking," she said of Season 4. "Without giving away too much, it's hard to, it’s hard to say to explain it but it's gonna be pretty shocking to see some of the things that have happened."
"I think Jason and Chrishell came out with their relationship in between Season 4 and 5," she added. "So, you won't see that on Season 4, but you will in Season 5."
Meanwhile, Heather Rae Young tied the knot with fellow real estate heavyweight and HGTV veteran Tarek El Moussa on Oct. 23, 2021, in a wedding for the ages. But one of her co-workers was notably absent from the shenanigans: self-declared queen bee Christine Quinn. Could this make for a fabulous scene in Season 5? It's hard to tell at this stage.
Christine Quinn has plenty of screen time in Season 4. Will she star in Season 5 of 'Selling Sunset'?
Season 4 of Selling Sunset focuses on Christine's longstanding strife with the new hire, Emma Hernan (a realtor with Kristin Cavallari–esque looks and Kristin Cavallari–esque business nous). To use The Real Housewives–speak: Christine is working that storyline.
What's more, Christine and her tech entrepreneur hubby, Christian Richard, welcomed their first baby, a son, on May 15, 2021. Season 4 focuses on her pregnancy, while Season 5 might touch on her experiences as a new mom. Unless ...
Some fans are convinced that Christine is about to leave Selling Sunset. She has denied the rumors so far. Did she change her mind before filming Season 5 of Selling Sunset? Only time will tell.
