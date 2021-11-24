Season 4 of 'Selling Sunset' Is Already Available on Netflix — What About Season 5?

New relationships, a pregnancy, and a self-declared diva's longstanding rivalry with a newcomer are just some of the topics Season 4 of Selling Sunset touches on.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the glamorously dressed cast managed to keep it busy, embarking on new affairs and taking every opportunity to get involved in some reality TV–worthy drama. Some fans have already binged their way through Season 4 of Selling Sunset on Netflix. Will there be a Season 5?