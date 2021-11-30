Maya Vander's Husband Has Yet to Appear on 'Selling Sunset'

While the romantic lives of Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Emma Hernan, Christine Quinn, and Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) have been major featured storylines on Selling Sunset over the years, one Oppenheim Group agent has been settled in her personal life since the show began in 2019: Maya Vander.

The Israeli beauty and longtime real estate agent has been married to her husband, Dave, for quite some time. The two are set to welcome their third child together shortly before the New Year as well.