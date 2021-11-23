Here Are the Current Ages of the Beautiful 'Selling Sunset' Cast

Here Are the Current Ages of the Beautiful 'Selling Sunset' CastBy Stephanie Harper
Nov. 23 2021, Published 3:57 p.m. ET
With the fourth season of Selling Sunset being added to Netflix on Nov. 24, 2021, fans of the show are curious to know more about the beautiful cast. The women working as real estate agents in the Oppenheim Group have such vastly different personalities, yet they’re still able to work well together when it comes to closing million-dollar deals.
There’s been plenty of drama in the office between some of the women, but for the most part, they do their best to focus on making as much money as possible. Here’s how old the Selling Sunset cast is.
Chrishell Stause is 40 years old.
Before landing a spot on Selling Sunset with the rest of the gorgeous real estate agents, Chrishell Stause was making a living as a soap opera actress. She starred in major shows such as All My Children and Days of our Lives. The downfall of her relationship with Justin Hartley played out on Selling Sunset and the new season is projected to focus on her budding romance with Brett Oppenheim — the man who used to be her boss.
Christine Quinn is 33 years old.
One of the feistiest and fiercest women in the Oppenheim Group is definitely Christine Quinn. Making friends seems to be the last thing on her mind. Season 3 of Selling Sunset focused on her beautiful wedding day where she rocked a solid black wedding gown. Her style in nearly every episode of the show is totally unforgettable.
Heather Rae Young is 34 years old.
One of the beautifully blonde rays of sunshine in the Oppenheim Group office is Heather Rae Young. The gorgeous real estate agent knows what she’s talking about when it comes to home decor, staging, and the most gorgeous areas in Southern California with properties for sale. Her recent marriage to Tarek El Moussa from HGTV has been making headlines as well.
Maya Vander is 39 years old.
When it comes to being the most low-maintenance, drama-free individual from the office, Maya Vander easily takes on that title. While the rest of the women in the office have occasionally gotten into disputes with one another, Maya has remained peaceful through it all. Her genuine nature makes her one of the most likable women on the show.
Mary Fitzgerald is 40 years old.
One of the most interesting storylines from Selling Sunset so far was Mary Fitzgerald's wedding to Romain Bonnet. They tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony that was absolutely perfect for them. Mary is considered one of the most successful and prominent real estate agents in the entire office. She’s got a bubbly personality and prefers to avoid confrontation.
Amanza Smith is 43 years old.
Transitioning from an in-house interior design expert into a full-time real estate agent is exactly what Amanza Smith accomplished during her time on Selling Sunset. She knew she wanted to reach for the stars and expand her career in the best possible way in order to take care of her two kids.
Davina Potratz is 44 years old.
Public records state that Davina Potratz was born in 1977, although her actual birthday is unknown. Davina certainly added another layer to the drama in Selling Sunset when she came in between Mary and Chrishell with unnecessary gossip. That's what led to Christine's involvement – which then caused an unforgettable yelling match at more than one of the group events.
Emma Hernan is 29 years old.
Emma Hernan is a new member of the Selling Sunset cast joining forces with everyone else in Season 4. She’s already made a name for herself as a model and frozen food entrepreneur. The real estate world is the next thing she's ready to take on. Based on the trailer for the new season, she’s already got drama with Christine!
Vanessa Villela is 43 years old.
Just like Chrishell, Vanessa Villela is doing her best to transition from the world of acting into the real estate industry. She starred in telenovelas on her way to the top, and now she’s doing her best to fit in with the rest of the women at the Oppenheim Group. Real estate seems to be a great fit for her based on the upcoming trailer.
Brett and Jason Oppenheim are 44 years old.
Brett Oppenheim and Jason Oppenheim were running their successful firm together for the first few seasons of the show. Brett has since chosen to leave in order to start his own brokerage. Jason remains in the same position as always and continues working with the gorgeous real estate agents on his team.
Season 4 of Selling Sunset premieres on Netflix, Nov. 24, 2021.