Emma Hernan Is New to 'Selling Sunset,' But She's Been Involved in Real Estate for Several Years

Emma Hernan Is New to 'Selling Sunset,' But She's Been Involved in Real Estate for Several YearsBy Shannon Raphael
Oct. 26 2021, Published 1:17 p.m. ET
More than a year after viewers watched Chrishell Stause's bombshell divorce from This Is Us actor Justin Hartley play out on Season 3 of Selling Sunset, the hit Netflix reality series is set to return for a fourth season on Nov. 24.
While fan favorites like Chrishell, Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, and the more-polarizing figures like Christine Quinn and Davina Potratz are all returning, there are two new faces selling luxury homes in front of the cameras for the Oppenheim Group in Season 4.
Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela are no strangers to the limelight and to real estate, but they are new to the world of reality TV.
The latter lady is a Mexican-American actress, and before Emma got her license to sell real estate, she worked as a model and a businesswoman.
Who is Emma Hernan from 'Selling Sunset'?
The 30-year-old has been selling real estate for the Oppenheim Group since 2018 — she just hasn't appeared on the Netflix series before. Before Emma got her real estate license, she worked as a model.
Emma grew up in a small town outside of Boston, Mass., and she moved to Los Angeles when she was a teenager to further her modeling career.
As she was booking modeling jobs, Emma began investing some of her money in the stock market. When her fortune began to grow, she became interested in investing in real estate. That's how she first became acquainted with Jason Oppenheim, one of the twin brokers featured on Selling Sunset (and the head of the Oppenheim Group).
After Jason sold Emma her first property in 2017, she looked into getting her license. She joined Jason and his brother, Brett Oppenheim, at the brokerage in 2018.
Outside of her sales work, Emma is also the CEO of Emma-Leigh & Co., a frozen food brand that features plant-based products. She also notes that she's an "Angel Investor" in her Instagram bio.
The 'Selling Sunset' Season 4 star shared which co-stars she's the closest to.
While the stunning properties are one pull for viewers to watch Selling Sunset, another is the drama that goes on between all of the agents at the Oppenheim Group.
It's unclear if Emma will be feuding with any of her co-stars, but she did name her top allies from the cast.
"I think I would probably say I'm closest with Mary and Chrishell, but that's nothing against anyone else," Emma shared with People. "I just happened to know them prior to even getting super involved in real estate."
She confirmed that she first became friendly with Mary because of her connection to Brett and to Jason (who dated Mary, and who is now dating Chrishell).
While Emma is the tightest with Chrishell and Mary, she did also attend Heather Rae Young's wedding to Tarek El Moussa on Oct. 23. She's shared photos with those ladies and Amanza, Davina, Maya, and Vanessa on her Instagram feed as well.
Is Emma Hernan single?
When the model spoke with People in September 2021, she confirmed that she is currently single — and that her dog, Benny, is the main male figure in her life.
With her busy real estate career, her modeling work, and her food line, it's clear that Emma has plenty on her plate.
Season 4 of Selling Sunset will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 24 at 3 a.m. ET.