Emma Hernan Is New to 'Selling Sunset,' But She's Been Involved in Real Estate for Several Years

More than a year after viewers watched Chrishell Stause's bombshell divorce from This Is Us actor Justin Hartley play out on Season 3 of Selling Sunset, the hit Netflix reality series is set to return for a fourth season on Nov. 24.

While fan favorites like Chrishell, Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, and the more-polarizing figures like Christine Quinn and Davina Potratz are all returning, there are two new faces selling luxury homes in front of the cameras for the Oppenheim Group in Season 4.