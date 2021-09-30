We Might Be Seeing Less of Christine Quinn on 'Selling Sunset'

Since Selling Sunset Season 3 wrapped, Christine and her husband, Christian Richard, have become parents. The couple welcomed their first child in May 2021, just two months after the show announced it would return for Seasons 4 and 5.

As you can imagine, Christine has her hands busy as a new mom. In May 2021, Selling Sunset's Chrishell shared a carousel of photos to Instagram of herself with members of the cast. "I love when doing things I love, with people I love, can be called 'work,'" she wrote. The photos hinted that the series had already started filming for the new season. But for Christine (who was not included in Chrishell's post), it was probably a very hectic time.

According to Shouse Labor Law Group, Christine, who lives and works in California, is entitled to up to 12 weeks of maternity leave. But according to E! News, she returned to work 10 days after giving birth.

While this short hiatus suggests that Christine was readily available for filming, she hasn't been pictured with any of her co-stars at the office.