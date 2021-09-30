Logo
We Might Be Seeing Less of Christine Quinn on 'Selling Sunset'

Sep. 30 2021

Netflix’s original series Selling Sunset is the perfect mix of luxe real estate and steamy drama. The hit reality show, which has been running for three seasons, follows the real estate brokers of Los Angeles's Oppenheim Group, who juggle multi-million dollar listings with their whirlwind personal lives. The series stars real estate agents Christine Quinn, Heather Rae Young, Chrishell Stause, and Mary Fitzgerald, to name a few.

In March 2021, Netflix confirmed that the series was renewed for Seasons 4 and 5. However, there have been some major life changes for the stars since Season 3 wrapped, especially for Christine. While she is listed as a cast member for both upcoming seasons, we might not be seeing as much of her as we would like.

Christine Quinn may appear in fewer scenes in 'Selling Sunset' Season 4.

Since Selling Sunset Season 3 wrapped, Christine and her husband, Christian Richard, have become parents. The couple welcomed their first child in May 2021, just two months after the show announced it would return for Seasons 4 and 5.

As you can imagine, Christine has her hands busy as a new mom. In May 2021, Selling Sunset's Chrishell shared a carousel of photos to Instagram of herself with members of the cast. "I love when doing things I love, with people I love, can be called 'work,'" she wrote. The photos hinted that the series had already started filming for the new season. But for Christine (who was not included in Chrishell's post), it was probably a very hectic time.

According to Shouse Labor Law Group, Christine, who lives and works in California, is entitled to up to 12 weeks of maternity leave. But according to E! News, she returned to work 10 days after giving birth.

While this short hiatus suggests that Christine was readily available for filming, she hasn't been pictured with any of her co-stars at the office.

Christine is hardly ever photographed with her 'Selling Sunset' co-stars anymore.

The cast of Selling Sunset has been constantly promoting the new season and sharing photos from the office to Instagram. However, Christine is rarely seen in these posts. While she seems to have returned to her job as an agent after giving birth, it's possible that Christine may have taken some time off from filming as she settles into motherhood.

Also, due to Christine's severed relationships with Chrishell, Mary, and Heather, it is possible that she's not filming scenes with them, which would also put a cap on her screen time. Not only that, but Chrishell is dating Jason Oppenheim, who is Christine's boss. This new relationship may cause some tension in the workplace, which could be another reason Christine has chosen to distance herself from the pack.

Christine no longer lists 'Selling Sunset' in her Instagram bio.

Christine's Instagram bio no longer notes that she is a cast member of Selling Sunset or an agent at the Oppenheim Group, as it previously did. Plus, her account doesn't feature any photos related to the show or to the Oppenheim Group.

Instead, Christine's account is filled with posts promoting her new solo projects.

Christine recently teamed up with Ciaté London to launch her own makeup collection. She is also in the process of writing her first book, How to Be a Boss B*tch, which is expected to hit shelves in May 2022. To top it off, the reality TV star has launched her own clothing brand, Christine Quinn's Closet, where fans can shop looks vetted by the style icon herself.

While Christine appears to have taken a step back from Selling Sunset, she hasn't publicly discussed or even hinted that she's leaving the series just yet. In Sept. 2021, she appeared on ITV's This Morning, where she briefly teased Season 4, which she noted would be dropping on Netflix around "turkey time."

It looks like we'll just have to wait until Thanksgiving to see if our predictions about Christine's relative absence on the show are correct. Also, we're crossing our fingers that her baby boy makes an appearance!

