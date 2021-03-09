Mary Fitzgerald on Which 'Selling Sunset' Co-Star Blocked Her on Instagram (EXCLUSIVE)By Shannon Raphael
Mar. 9 2021, Published 2:44 p.m. ET
The hit Netflix reality series Selling Sunset covers the personal lives, the business deals, and the work relationships of the top agents at the Oppenheim Group brokerage firm in L.A.
While the show features the glitz and glam of real estate, including mega-mansions worth eight figures and celebrity clients, the agents must truly hustle in order to succeed.
Since Selling Sunset debuted, one of the top sellers has been Mary Fitzgerald. In addition to closing deals for her boss and former beau, Jason Oppenheim, Mary is a fan favorite on the show as one of the voices of reason.
The reality star spoke exclusively with Distractify, and she dished on Season 4, married life, the big changes happening within the Oppenheim Group, and which of her co-stars she's remained close with in between seasons.
Mary Fitzgerald on where things stand with her 'Selling Sunset' co-stars. (EXCLUSIVE)
In the months since the breakout third season of Selling Sunset was released on Netflix, there has been a shift in the relationship dynamics among the Oppenheim Group's most famous agents.
While Mary has stayed close with her best friend of 20 years, Amanza Smith, she's also really grown close to both Chrishell Stause and Heather Rae Young.
"Both of those women have hearts of gold and they're such good people," Mary shared with Distractify. "I've gravitated towards them, and we've become much closer since Season 3 ended."
One co-star who Mary and a few of the other ladies might not necessarily be on good terms with is Christine Quinn. The polarizing agent announced that she was expecting her first child with her husband, Christian Richard, in mid-February 2021. She later called out co-stars Mary, Chrishell, and Heather for not "liking" her big reveal on Instagram.
The Instagram shout-out puzzled Mary for several reasons: She had both called Christine and sent her a voice note congratulating her on the pregnancy. Plus, she's fairly confident that the self-proclaimed show "villain" has her blocked on social media.
"I believe she has all three of us blocked anyway," Mary said when she found out about the video. "I don't really look at other people's Instagrams that much unless I have down time. I'm very busy, and it's hard enough posting on my own."
There might be a simpler explanation for the social media dig, however.
"She likes to stir up trouble. I'm not going to fall into her 'I don't like your pictures' [narrative,]" Mary continued. "We're blocked from her."
The juicy drama, Christine's pregnancy, and the tight friendship between Heather, Mary, Chrishell, and Amanza has all the makings for an epic fourth season.
When is Season 4 of 'Selling Sunset' coming out? Mary Fitzgerald says filming will likely begin "soon."
Though Netflix officially renewed the show for two more seasons in December of 2020, there haven't been too many updates about when fans can expect to see new content drop on the streaming service.
If you were to scroll through the Instagram feeds of multiple of the Selling Sunset agents, you might assume that the cast is in the throes of filming Season 4 of the hit Netflix reality series. Their grids feature photos of Chrishel and Mary out wedding dress shopping with Heather, Galentine's Day soirees, and reunions for meals.
But, Mary shared exclusively with Distractfy, the Oppenheim Group agents have yet to commence filming the upcoming season.
"Netflix should be giving an official greenlight and statement sometime soon," Mary told us, before adding that the goal is for COVID-19 to be more under control beforehand. "We have high hopes and every expectation that we're going to be moving forward, and that we're going to be able to start filming in just a couple of months."
She shared that the cast is prepared to comply with any and all COVID restrictions that may be in place and that they're "looking forward" to getting back at it following such "great ratings and feedback" from Season 3.
As far as the other details of Season 4 go, Mary doesn't know much. The cast has yet to be confirmed, though Jason is expanding the Oppenheim Group team (meaning, there could be plenty more agents to choose from).
One person who is helping to facilitate this growth is Mary's husband, Romain Bonnet.
The 'Selling Sunset' star is "happy as ever" with her husband, Romain Bonnet.
As fans of the Netflix series will remember, Mary swapped vows with her French love, Romain, during the Season 2 finale (though she later revealed that they had legally gotten married about 19 months earlier).
Naturally, the couple has dealt with people online who doubt their relationship, and some have gone as far as to suggest that Mary reconcile with Jason.
Despite the various hurdles that go along with featuring a relationship on TV, Mary insists that she and Romain are thriving in their marriage. In fact, she wishes that they could spend more time together.
Mary is busy selling properties worth upwards of $30 million while Romain is renovating Jason's new Oppenheim Group office in Orange County. The job includes long hours and a lot of time away from their homebase in the Valley.
"Romain and I are as happy as ever," she explained. "We just don’t get to see each other very much, since we're both essential workers... We just want to spend time together more. We have the opposite of what everyone else has."
The first three seasons of Selling Sunset are available to stream on Netflix now.