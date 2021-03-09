Mary Fitzgerald on Which 'Selling Sunset' Co-Star Blocked Her on Instagram (EXCLUSIVE)

While the show features the glitz and glam of real estate, including mega-mansions worth eight figures and celebrity clients, the agents must truly hustle in order to succeed.

The hit Netflix reality series Selling Sunset covers the personal lives, the business deals, and the work relationships of the top agents at the Oppenheim Group brokerage firm in L.A.

The reality star spoke exclusively with Distractify, and she dished on Season 4, married life, the big changes happening within the Oppenheim Group, and which of her co-stars she's remained close with in between seasons.

Since Selling Sunset debuted, one of the top sellers has been Mary Fitzgerald . In addition to closing deals for her boss and former beau, Jason Oppenheim, Mary is a fan favorite on the show as one of the voices of reason.

Mary Fitzgerald on where things stand with her 'Selling Sunset' co-stars. (EXCLUSIVE)

In the months since the breakout third season of Selling Sunset was released on Netflix, there has been a shift in the relationship dynamics among the Oppenheim Group's most famous agents. While Mary has stayed close with her best friend of 20 years, Amanza Smith, she's also really grown close to both Chrishell Stause and Heather Rae Young.

"Both of those women have hearts of gold and they're such good people," Mary shared with Distractify. "I've gravitated towards them, and we've become much closer since Season 3 ended."

Article continues below advertisement

One co-star who Mary and a few of the other ladies might not necessarily be on good terms with is Christine Quinn. The polarizing agent announced that she was expecting her first child with her husband, Christian Richard, in mid-February 2021. She later called out co-stars Mary, Chrishell, and Heather for not "liking" her big reveal on Instagram.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

The Instagram shout-out puzzled Mary for several reasons: She had both called Christine and sent her a voice note congratulating her on the pregnancy. Plus, she's fairly confident that the self-proclaimed show "villain" has her blocked on social media. "I believe she has all three of us blocked anyway," Mary said when she found out about the video. "I don't really look at other people's Instagrams that much unless I have down time. I'm very busy, and it's hard enough posting on my own."

There might be a simpler explanation for the social media dig, however. "She likes to stir up trouble. I'm not going to fall into her 'I don't like your pictures' [narrative,]" Mary continued. "We're blocked from her." The juicy drama, Christine's pregnancy, and the tight friendship between Heather, Mary, Chrishell, and Amanza has all the makings for an epic fourth season.