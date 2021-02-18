'Selling Sunset's' Christine Quinn Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

Unfortunately, we're not too sure of her due date. But a source told TMZ that Christine "is well past her first trimester in the pregnancy." According to WebMD , the second trimester of pregnancy lasts from 13 to 28 weeks or the fourth, fifth, and sixth months. So, if that's the case, Christine could be having her baby anytime between July and September.

The gender of the baby hasn't been announced either. But if Christine does anything like her wedding for a gender reveal, we can only expect the best.

Healthline says that the gender of a baby can be found out as early as 13 weeks into a pregnancy. This could mean that Christine already knows the gender and is keeping something to herself, she doesn't know, or she's keeping the whole thing a surprise until she actually gives birth.