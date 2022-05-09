What Happened to Maya Vander's Baby? 'Selling Sunset' Star Opens up About Stillbirth

The Selling Sunset Season 5 reunion episode, which dropped on Netflix on May 6, offered an update on how Maya has been coping following the stillbirth — as well as some insight into what, exactly, happened to her baby.

"I was 38 weeks and apparently is was a freak accident," she said during the episode. "We got the autopsy report about a month ago. It was just a bad accident with the cord mixed with some smaller placenta. But I'm doing much better."