Why Wasn't Christine Quinn at the 'Selling Sunset' Season 5 Reunion?By Shannon Raphael
Apr. 27 2022, Published 10:02 a.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains a spoiler for the Selling Sunset Season 5 reunion.
The fifth season of the luxury real estate reality series Selling Sunset dropped on Netflix on April 22, and fans were left with several major burning questions after watching all 10 episodes of the regular season.
From Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's decision to break-up over a disagreement about having kids, to Vanessa Villela's future in England, to Maya Vander's potential departure from the brokerage, to Christine Quinn's almost-firing due to an alleged $5,000 bribe, the season was packed with compelling (and unresolved) storylines. Many were, therefore, thrilled when it was announced that Season 5 would have a reunion special.
The Season 5 reunion is the first in the show's history, and the entire main cast was scheduled to gather in Los Angeles with host Tan France to discuss the major plot points from the latest season. Unfortunately, one main star was unable to attend: Christine Quinn.
Though Christine was a major player in a lot of the drama on Season 5, she did not get to address her outstanding issues with her fellow castmates at the taping. Why wasn't Christine at the Selling Sunset reunion?
Why wasn't Christine Quinn at the 'Selling Sunset' Season 5 reunion?
Following the April 24 reunion taping, Netflix shared a photo from the event, which showed the various cast members from the series surrounding host Tan France on two different couches (and with Jason, Brett, and Romain on chairs). Though both of the couches were full, Christine, notably, was not on either one.
The longtime Selling Sunset star did not attend the reunion taping because she tested positive for COVID the day before, on April 23, her representative confirmed to People.
Her rep shared that "out of an abundance of caution for the cast and crew, she did not attend the reunion."
"She is still feeling under the weather and is taking all necessary precautions to keep her family safe," Christine's rep added to People.
Christine's frenemy and co-star, Amanza Smith, also missed out on the reunion because she, too, tested positive for the virus.
Is Christine Quinn still with The Oppenheim Group?
The agent, who has been part of the cast since Season 1, has long been seen as the "villain" of Selling Sunset. In the years since the show debuted, Christine has notably feuded with Chrishell, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae El Moussa, Emma Hernan, and her former ally, Davina Potratz.
Though Christine became close friends with Season 5 addition, Chelsea Lazkani, her issues with her co-workers dominated the season. Many of her fellow agents wanted her to be fired.
On the penultimate episode of the fifth season, Emma told Mary that an associate of Christine's allegedly offered her client $5,000 not to work with her.
Mary, who was promoted to a manager position earlier on in the season, brought the issue to Jason. Though the two tried to meet with Christine to discuss her future at the brokerage, she did not show up.
Though Christine's future at The O Group was up in the air when the finale concluded (and she did not go to the reunion to clarify her employment status there), she is still listed as an agent on the brokerage's website.
Christine did, however, start a business called RealOpen with her husband, Christian Richard Dumontet. The company allows users to purchase real estate with cryptocurrency. It is unclear at this time if Christine will devote her full-time efforts to the RealOpen, or if she will continue to work as an agent for The Oppenheim Group.
The first five seasons of Selling Sunset are available to stream on Netflix now. The Season 5 reunion will drop on Netflix on May 6.