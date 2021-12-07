Maya Vander Might Stay in Miami Full-Time After 'Selling Sunset' Season 5 (EXCLUSIVE)

Since Selling Sunset premiered in 2019, Maya Vander has been one of the few agents to stay fairly neutral and friendly with everyone at The Oppenheim Group brokerage.

Throughout the show's four-season run, Maya has often stayed out of the conflicts, and she's provided comedic relief with her one-liners during tense moments at the office.

As the show has progressed, Maya's husband's job has led their nuclear family to lead a mostly full-time life in Miami. She's built a real estate team in the popular Florida city as well, meaning that most of her business is there.