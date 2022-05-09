A Trailer for 'Selling the OC' Debuted On the 'Selling Sunset' Reunion — When Will the Spin-Off Premiere?By Shannon Raphael
May. 9 2022, Published 11:16 a.m. ET
After a season packed with controversy surrounding an alleged bribe, a wedding shower flower arrangement, and a break-up between a broker and an agent, Season 5 of Selling Sunset officially wrapped up on May 6 with the first reunion in the show's history.
Before The Oppenheim Group agents (and brokers Brett and Jason Oppenheim) officially said farewell to the latest season of the hit Netflix reality series, they discussed several of the unresolved storylines — and they set up some of the drama for Season 6.
While fans are eager to see more from the stars who work at the L.A. office, they likely won't have to wait long to see another set of Oppenheim Group agents engage in some real estate drama.
In the closing minutes of the aforementioned reunion, a teaser for the upcoming Selling Sunset spin-off, Selling the OC, played. Though viewers briefly got to meet the agents in the Orange County office during the Selling Sunset Season 4 finale, the teaser marked the first time that fans caught an actual glimpse at the series.
When is the Selling the OC release date? Read on to find out everything you need to know about the newest spin-off series.
Has Netflix shared the release date for 'Selling the OC' Season 1?
Though Netflix did release a teaser trailer for the upcoming real estate series, the streamer has yet to confirm a premiere date for Selling the OC.
The sneak peek clip indicates that filming for the first season is complete, so fans are hopeful that it will drop at some point in 2022.
The 'Selling the OC' cast features agents from The Oppenheim Group office in Newport Beach.
Netflix may not have shared a release date for Selling the OC, but the streaming giant did share the names of The Oppenheim Group agents who are in the cast.
While Selling Sunset follows the female agents at the L.A. office, Selling the OC will feature a mix of male and female stars.
The show, which largely filmed at the office in the Newport Beach area of Orange County, will feature brokers Jason and Brett Oppenheim. At this time, it appears as if the twins will be the only Selling Sunset stars to appear on the spin-off.
The cast list also includes Alexandra "Alex" Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Brito, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri, and Tyler Stanaland.
Like Selling Sunset stars Vanessa Villela and Chrishell Stause, Austin Victoria has also worked as an actor in addition to being a real estate agent.
Tyler Stanaland also has similar backstory to Chrishell's (on the early seasons) — he's married to an actor. The agent married Pitch Perfect actress Brittany Snow in 2020.
While Chrishell and This Is Us actor Justin Hartley split up in 2019, Tyler and Brittany are still going strong.
Though many of the Selling the OC cast members are engaged or married to non-agents, co-stars Alex Hall and Sean Palmieri are currently in a relationship. This could potentially provide some drama on the series.
Until Selling the OC premieres, you can stream all five seasons of Selling Sunset on Netflix.