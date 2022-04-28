Where and When Did the 'Selling Sunset' Reunion Film?By Shannon Raphael
Apr. 28 2022, Published 2:25 p.m. ET
After a season filled with drama over relationships, break-ups, and an alleged bribe, the Selling Sunset cast got together for a reunion to rehash the biggest storylines from Season 5.
The reality series, which follows 10 female agents at The Oppenheim Group as they list and sell luxury properties in Los Angeles, has long been a hit for Netflix. Season 5, however, marks the first time that there will be a reunion in the show's history.
Read on to find everything you need to know about the upcoming reunion, including when and where it filmed, who showed up, and when it will debut on Netflix.
Where did the 'Selling Sunset' reunion film? Plus, find out who from the cast missed out.
The Selling Sunset Season 5 reunion taped at Raleigh Studios Hollywood on Melrose Avenue in Hollywood, Calif. According to the Raleigh Studios website, the Hollywood location has been open for more than a century, and it features 13 sound stages.
Films like Whatever Happened to Baby Jane (1962) and The Three Musketeers have used the stages from the studio as shooting locations in the past.
Now that we know where the agents went to tape the reunion, fans may be wondering who exactly attended.
The Oppenheim Group agents Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause, Davina Potratz, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan, Maya Vander, Heather Rae El Moussa, and Vanessa Villela sat with host Tan France to discuss the latest season of the hit Netflix reality series on the reunion.
Brokers Brett and Jason Oppenheim and Mary's husband, Romain Bonnet, also participated in the reunion special as well. It's unclear at this time if they were there for the entirety of the reunion, or if they joined partway through.
Agents Christine Quinn and Amanza Smith missed out on the gathering because they said that they tested positive for COVID-19.
Though much of the drama from Season 5 revolved around Christine, viewers will still be able to get some clarity on their other outstanding questions from the show.
From the demise of Chrishell and Jason's romance, to Maya's future at the brokerage, to the current relationship status between Emma and developer Micah McDonald, there are plenty of issues for the cast to discuss during the gathering.
Chrishell hinted that she opened up about some tough topics during filming for the 11th episode.
"We WENT there. 😬It was rough and beautiful and exhausting," Chrishell wrote on Instagram about the reunion. "But you can't move forward if you are stuck in the past! So I feel as ready as I can be to close this chapter and start new."
When did the 'Selling Sunset' Season 5 reunion film?
The aforementioned Selling Sunset cast members sat down at Raleigh Studios Hollywood on Sunday, April 24 to film the reunion.
At this time, it appears as if the reunion will consist of just one episode, which will debut on the streamer on May 6 at 3 a.m. ET.
Until the reunion drops, you can catch up on Season 5 of Selling Sunset. All 10 episodes of the regular season are available to stream on Netflix now.