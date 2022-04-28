After a season filled with drama over relationships, break-ups, and an alleged bribe, the Selling Sunset cast got together for a reunion to rehash the biggest storylines from Season 5.

The reality series, which follows 10 female agents at The Oppenheim Group as they list and sell luxury properties in Los Angeles, has long been a hit for Netflix. Season 5, however, marks the first time that there will be a reunion in the show's history.