Davina Potratz has improved majorly between Season 1 and Season 5 of Selling Sunset. She’s way more likable now, and a lot easier to get along with! Since she wasn’t always one of the friendliest women in the office, fans have joked around about her interactions with her co-stars in Season 5. Her choice to go back to the client that wanted her to sell a $75 million listing has also become a hilariously meme-able moment.