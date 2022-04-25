From Chelsea Lazkani and her hubby Jeff to hottie property developer Micah McDonald, Season 5 of the Netflix hit Selling Sunset is chock-full of new faces.

Now if you haven’t encountered Micah yet, get streaming. He makes his first appearance during Episode 3 after Jason Oppenheim asks agent Emma Hernan to scope out a property that he has been building in Beverly Hills.

As planned, the well-built Micah shows Emma around his well-built property, but things start to get a little flirty. Wink wink.