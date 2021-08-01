‘Selling Sunset’ Star Jason Oppenheim Has Sold More Than $1 Billion of Real Estate

Reality TV costars Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause have gone from Selling Sunset to selling tabloids, with gossip magazines raving over the duo’s PDA. Just days after the news of Jason and Chrishell’s relationship made headlines, the paparazzi caught them sharing a kiss on vacation in Rome, Italy.

“Chrishell and I became close friends, and it has developed into an amazing relationship,” Jason said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight on July 28. “I care about her deeply, and we are very happy together.”

You may know Chrishell from her roles on All My Children and Days of Our Lives, or perhaps from her marriage to This Is Us star Justin Hartley. But how much do you know Jason?