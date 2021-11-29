‘Selling Sunset’ Star Christine Quinn Did Not Fake Her Pregnancy — We’ve Got Proof

During Season 4 of Selling Sunset, Christine Quinn became a mom. As we learned, she and hubby Christian Richard welcomed son Christian Georges Dumontet (aka Baby C) via emergency c-section. During Episode 3, the real estate agent was in tears as she shared her traumatic labor experience with co-stars Amanza Smith and Vanessa Villela.

"They said his heart rate’s going down. All I hear is, ‘Emergency c-section. Let’s go, let’s go.' [Christian] was absolutely freaking out," Christine recalled.